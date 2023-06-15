featured Beautiful sunset Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email THE SUN SHONE PINK as it set on Tuesday night. Michael Black snapped this photo just north of Rutland and said the smoke in the air contributed to the color. Photo by Michael Black Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THE SUN SHONE PINK as it set on Tuesday night. Michael Black snapped this photo just north of Rutland and said the smoke in the air contributed to the color. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Rapid City cowboy wins Northern Bull Riding Tour Homan selected for Leadership South Dakota Wold aiming for more success as a junior Two sentenced to prison for high-speed chase with law enforcement New owners host open house for renovated Sportman's Outpost It's always softball season for Amanda Vacanti DSU professor aims to break math stigma in debut children’s book Madison School District decreases budget by $1.8 million Feasibility study under way for new childcare center Ethan Nehl excited to start next chapter at DSU Follow us Facebook Twitter