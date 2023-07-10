Our name is fitting. What else would you call a re-created early village on the prairie, other than Prairie Village?
But “prairie” can also insinuate something that’s simple, earthy and distant from our society’s typical creature comforts. In many ways, we qualify there, too.
Not that we don’t have the fundamentals needed to take care of our business. For example, even though our camping areas don’t offer full hookups (water and sewer connections on-site), we are electrified everywhere and have portable water available for filling and a dump station for use on exit. This is a balance necessary to attract the general camping population.
We also take care of our infrastructure with all the common methods. We mow and trim with top level commercial equipment, as it takes that sort of heft to manage the massive amount of lawn we handle. We pay vendors for rural water, internet, trash pickup, linen and cleaning supplies, pest control and much more. We contract for media coverage and entertainment opportunities.
By contrast, it surprises some to learn that our main office building has no restroom facilities. Frankly, it’s not even plumbed. As a coffee lover, I could certainly get tremendous mileage from a Mr. Coffee on my office desk, but I’d need to carry water in just to fill it and to rinse the pot. So, I simply bring my travel mug from home in the mornings, and when I’m staying here round-the-clock part of each week, I brew the dark roast Folgers in my camper.
Our gift shop is much the same. This building serves not only as our first point of contact for all visitors, it also doubles as the base for four of our eight staff members. They keep their extra work clothes, food and other belongings there, eat their meals at a small table in one corner, and start and end each shift within its cozy confines.
But it has no restroom. Or even running water. It is served by a portable toilet very close by, and one of our public restrooms is just down the hill a jaunt. Hand washing is provided via a portable unit outside the back door, rented from our sanitary vendor.
Would we prefer a pair of modern restrooms inside, along with a comfortable break room and locker area? You bet. Our fantastic staff would really enjoy that, and they deserve it. As their boss, I may want it worse for them than they even do, and I’d add it immediately if it were that simple. But larger village concerns regularly take the day, and our staff kindly carry on with genuine smiles, just as they have for years.
Our Opera House performance venue is truly historic in that the auditorium isn’t served by an indoor restroom. Yes, our guest performers do have a humble pair of dressing rooms backstage with full plumbing (just try to book solid talent without those amenities and see how far you get). But that’s where the comforts of plumbing end abruptly.
Our concert guests step out and mosey up the hill a short distance to access the only restroom at their disposal. And they never seem to mind. Save for the addition of air conditioning just a decade or so ago, the throwback experience isn’t a whole lot different than when the same hall sat a short distance up the road in Oldham during the early 20th Century.
Frankly, we amount to a prairie paradox. Our 18-year-old Kyocera copier is about to be retired for a new machine capable of all the digital options to best allow us to handle several thousand copies during busy months, plus the need to scan and save or share via multiple platforms. But we’ll still pause the printing projects to walk a block down the hill when we need to use the restroom.
In the end, most of the credit for holding the balance and making it work goes to our dedicated staff. Nearly anywhere else, workers would demand the tools to do their job along with every feasible comfort.
Instead, our team carries on and embraces our prairie position by living it daily. And they tell us they love working for Prairie Village. God bless them!