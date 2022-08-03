What’s that being built south of Runnings?
What’s that being built south of Runnings?
It’s Fox Promo. They’re building a strip mall.
Fox Promo, a promotional merchandise, large format printing and graphics company, is currently located in downtown Madison at 112 Egan Ave. According to owner and president Troy Fox, the business needed to upsize.
“We needed more space,” Fox said. “So did my wife.”
Fox’s wife, Kristin Fox, owns her own business. The owner of Madison Physical Therapy, she is also a doctor of physical therapy. According to her husband, Madison Physical Therapy needs more space as well and will also be moving into the strip mall, along with other businesses.
Fox purchased the land a year ago and just broke ground in late July. On Wednesday, foundation was poured.
Fox does not have a specific date that he plans on opening the strip mall. He hopes his wife’s clinic will be moved in by November or December. His own business, Fox Promo, may not be moved in until May 2023.
“Fox Promo gets really busy around December, January,” Fox said. “We may stay where we’re at for now.”
Yet, when they do move, Fox is excited for how more space will open more opportunities for the business.
“We’re going to, hopefully, find some more staff,” Fox said, “bring in an automated screen printer and a larger embroidery machine that will make service quicker.”
Fox is “always looking for help.”
If interested in working for Fox Promo, he said, feel free to walk in to their current location and drop off a resume.
Fox is still looking for more businesses to fill his strip mall. Interested parties should call Fox at 605-201-0141.
Mostly, Fox is looking forward to impacting Madison.
“I want to be able to give back to the community with some better products and lower prices,” Fox said.
