Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

01/19/22 07:58 CFS22-00359 Welfare Check Completed/Settled by Phone LCSO 5TH AVE CHESTER

01/19/22 09:02 CFS22-00360 Escort Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

01/19/22 09:02 CFS22-00361 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

01/19/22 10:22 CFS22-00362 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

01/19/22 12:12 CFS22-00363 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD INDUSTRY AVE MADISON

01/19/22 16:02 CFS22-00365 Animal Lost Information/Administrative SE 3RD ST MADISON

01/19/22 17:53 CFS22-00366 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

01/19/22 17:57 CFS22-00367 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

01/19/22 18:10 CFS22-00368 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON

01/19/22 18:20 CFS22-00369 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON

01/19/22 18:36 CFS22-00370 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO 463RD AVE NUNDA

01/19/22 18:52 CFS22-00371 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON

01/19/22 19:35 CFS22-00372 911 Hang Up

01/19/22 20:06 CFS22-00373 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

01/19/22 21:12 CFS22-00375 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

Total Records: 15