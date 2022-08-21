Outdoor worship service

THE REV. REBECCA BREDDIN lifted the bread during a worship service at Lake Herman State Park on Sunday. A worship team has been leading services at the park every Sunday between Memorial Day and Labor Day for more than 30 years.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Rev. Rebecca Breddin wondered if she had enough communion wafers for those who had gathered to worship on Sunday morning. Would she have to break them for everyone to partake?

As she lifted first the bread and then the wine, praying the words of institution, she saw a community which had gathered to worship in the most casual attire – shorts and jeans, tank tops and T-shirts, flipflops and sandals.