THE REV. REBECCA BREDDIN lifted the bread during a worship service at Lake Herman State Park on Sunday. A worship team has been leading services at the park every Sunday between Memorial Day and Labor Day for more than 30 years.
The Rev. Rebecca Breddin wondered if she had enough communion wafers for those who had gathered to worship on Sunday morning. Would she have to break them for everyone to partake?
As she lifted first the bread and then the wine, praying the words of institution, she saw a community which had gathered to worship in the most casual attire – shorts and jeans, tank tops and T-shirts, flipflops and sandals.
They had come from Huron, Dell Rapids, Sioux Falls, Colman and Colton to camp at Lake Herman State Park. As “New Beginnings,” the praise band from St. John Lutheran Church, began to warm up, they had gathered in the amphitheater to worship.
“The numbers vary so much,” said guitar player Mark Magnuson.
Some weeks, two people are sitting on the benches which climb the hill from the stage. Other weeks, as many as 70 may be sitting there, some bringing lawn chairs for greater comfort.
From Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend for more than 30 years, a team from St. John has led worship at the park. None of the current members of the worship team even remember how it began.
“It was an outreach ministry,” Marie Johnson said.
Perhaps the idea grew out of a brainstorming session. Perhaps it was the brainchild of a pastor who was also a great outdoorsman. Breddin, who was happy to learn the church had this ministry when she and her husband accepted the call to St. John, supports it fully.
“I think it gives campers an opportunity – you’re on vacation, but you can still come and be strengthened in your faith,” she said.
Two of the three guitar players actually took lessons to participate. Magnuson recalls the lessons were free, but aspiring musicians had to start leading music once they’d learned the basic chords – which took about three lessons.
The youngest member of the group, John Winter, learned in a more formal setting – in a class at Madison Middle School. His desire to be part of the worship team comes from early experiences of worshiping in the sun-dappled amphitheater at Lake Herman.
“I don’t think he was born when we started doing this,” Johnson said. Winter agrees.
Leigh Ann Gehrels admits that after 30 years, she just doesn’t feel like doing it every weekend. The group has to bring their own equipment, set it up on the platform, test it and warm up a little before the service even begins. After the service, they have to pack it all up again.
“With any ministry, you have to have a commitment,” Johnson said, explaining why they come even when they don’t feel like doing so.
Showing up week after week, year after year has taught them an important lesson – that their faithfulness (one of the gifts of the Holy Spirit listed in St. Paul’s Letter to the Galatians) is rewarded. When they begin to warm up and see children running to the amphitheater to check out the music, any reluctance they have melts away.
“Today, I really felt the Holy Spirit working,” Gehrels said after worship on Sunday.
From the opening welcome, when a child near the back yelled out “Good morning, everybody,” to the final blessing, the contemporary worship service invited participation.
Songs – if not familiar – were easy to learn. Johnson, who led much of the service, guided those in attendance through it with the aid of the bulletin, where song lyrics and prayers were printed.
Children were blessed for the upcoming school year – and received stickers. Breddin chose a contemporary version of Isaiah 55, calling people to seek God with images familiar from their own lives, and preached on Jesus healing the crippled woman on the Sabbath, again drawing from experiences common to most people.
She ended her sermon by telling those in attendance they were welcome at the table, in their churches and in their communities. She expressed that same spirit of hospitality when communion was distributed, explaining all were welcome and providing guidance for those of other faiths – even as she personally wondered if she had enough wafers.
“The party just isn’t complete without you,” Breddin told those in attendance.