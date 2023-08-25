Law Enforcement Blotter Aug 25, 2023 Aug 25, 2023 Updated 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:08/24/23 00:50 CFS23-05758 911 Open Line Unable to Locate LCSO 241st st CHESTER08/24/23 01:09 CFS23-05759 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON08/24/23 09:56 CFS23-05761 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON08/24/23 10:04 CFS23-05762 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON08/24/23 11:18 CFS23-05763 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone NE 9TH ST MADISON08/24/23 12:54 CFS23-05764 Scam Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 5TH ST MADISON08/24/23 13:44 CFS23-05765 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON08/24/23 14:59 CFS23-05766 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON08/24/23 15:12 CFS23-05767 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER08/24/23 15:13 CFS23-05768 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N GRANT AVE MADISON08/24/23 15:35 CFS23-05769 Complaint Citation Issued MPD 456TH AVE MADISON08/24/23 15:37 CFS23-05770 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTER08/24/23 15:46 CFS23-05771 Vandalism Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON08/24/23 16:22 CFS23-05772 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S Washington Ave MADISON08/24/23 16:51 CFS23-05773 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO US HWY 81 RAMONA08/24/23 17:46 CFS23-05774 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO WENTWORTH PARK DR WENTWORTH08/24/23 19:41 CFS23-05777 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON08/24/23 20:30 CFS23-05778 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON08/24/23 20:31 CFS23-05779 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH08/24/23 20:48 CFS23-05780 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON08/24/23 20:54 CFS23-05781 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH08/24/23 21:08 CFS23-05782 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON08/24/23 22:15 CFS23-05783 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 238TH ST CHESTERTotal Records: 23 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Rutland reunion City offers public items from 505 S. Highland Madison Aquatic Center celebrates first Lifeguard Appreciation Day Prep Roundup: Raiders fall to Arlington Chester welcomes new and returning teachers Aslesen commits to Valley City State for basketball Six new teachers to start at ORR Two people killed after car is struck by train in South Dakota MRHS to host free Medicare information sessions Flyers earn shutout victory against Garretson Follow us Facebook Twitter