L&C Piping

MADISON'S INTEGRATION into the Lewis & Clark Rural Water System is nearing completion, with residents being set to receive the water in August of next year. Here, pipe is being laid for a million-gallon ground storage reservoir being constructed east of the Madison Water Treatment Plant.

 Submitted photo

Madison's integration into the Lewis & Clark Rural Water System (L&C) is on its home stretch, and according to L&C Executive Director Troy Larson, residents can expect the city to be fully connected by around this time next year.

Madison -- along with 19 other member cities across South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota -- joined L&C more than 30 years ago, and with Madison being one of the last to be incorporated, this is a welcome completion to a lengthy project.