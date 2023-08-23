MADISON'S INTEGRATION into the Lewis & Clark Rural Water System is nearing completion, with residents being set to receive the water in August of next year. Here, pipe is being laid for a million-gallon ground storage reservoir being constructed east of the Madison Water Treatment Plant.
Madison's integration into the Lewis & Clark Rural Water System (L&C) is on its home stretch, and according to L&C Executive Director Troy Larson, residents can expect the city to be fully connected by around this time next year.
Madison -- along with 19 other member cities across South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota -- joined L&C more than 30 years ago, and with Madison being one of the last to be incorporated, this is a welcome completion to a lengthy project.
Larson explained that there are three items remaining for Madison's integration, all of which are making significant progress. Among these are two 16-mile segments of 16-inch diameter PVC pipe that will connect Madison to the broader L&C system.
"Both of them expect to be substantially complete by the end of this year," Larson said, adding that between the two, nearly 90% of piping has been placed.
Construction on these segments began in April and May, respectively, with Halme Construction of Lake Norden handling the southern end and Carstensen Contracting of Dell Rapids working to the north.
On top of this, Larson said that additional pumps will be needed to ensure the water flows smoothly to its destination.
"We're adding pumps to a pump station just a mile west of Crooks that is needed to get the water pumped up to Madison. That contract is progressing very well, and we expect that it will hopefully be completed in the next couple months," Larson added.
The final item is a million-gallon ground storage reservoir to be built east of Madison's Water Sanitation Plant. Construction on the reservoir kicked off in May, and Larson said that it's set for completion in August of next year.
Larson described the reservoir as the "final piece of the puzzle," as its completion date will signify Madison's full integration with L&C.
Once completed, the L&C system will deliver 44.19 million gallons per day (gpd) to its 20 members from an aquifer adjacent to the Missouri River, which is pumped to a treatment plant near Vermillion. From this total, Madison is slated to receive a million gpd.
Madison has technically been receiving L&C water since 2017 via a wheeling plan where Madison receives water from the Big Sioux Community Water Corporation (BSCWC), who purchased it from the Minnehaha Community Water System (MCWC).
While this plan has helped Madison maintain its water needs over the last half-decade, it was always meant to be temporary.
Part of the reason Madison's integration has taken so long is L&C's reliance on federal funding for 80% of the project's costs, with the other 20% being evenly divided between the member cities and states they inhabit.
Larson explained that at times, federal funding was "minimal at best, leading to small, incremental progress." However, a recent surge in federal spending has resulted in a boost of efficiency, as L&C has a record 17 active contracts throughout its service area.
This is an all-time high for L&C, and Larson noted that previously, three to four consecutive contracts was the best they could hope for.
"Fortunately, we've seen an influx of funding, and that's really helped us make a push to get to the finish line," he added.
Madison's integration into the original project is a critical milestone, as water of increased quality and quantity will finally be available to residents. As completion nears and expansion plans gain momentum, further information will be forthcoming.