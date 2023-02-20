Montgomery Furniture in Madison and Community Blood Bank will host a community blood drive on Feb. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at Montgomery’s (747 S. Washington Ave.).
The public will have an opportunity to donate blood to help local patients in the hospital. Donors who missed the last blood drive at Madison Regional Health System on Feb. 13-14 have a new opportunity to donate.
Donors can schedule an appointment by logging onto www.cbblifeblood.org, selecting “events” and choosing Feb. 28 and Montgomery’s, or call 605-331-3222.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.
“With severe weather occurring over many weeks, nearly two weeks of blood drives have been cancelled. On top of these cancellations, collections have been challenged due to cold and flu season,” said Ken Versteeg, executive director of Community Blood Bank. “Among those who benefit from donated blood are trauma, burn victims, cancer patients and persons undergoing surgery. You can donate blood every 56 days and provide hope to local patients in need.”
Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health the day of the donation and must bring an I.D. It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating.
Community Blood Bank is a nonprofit, cooperative of Sanford Medical Center and Avera McKennan Hospital and the sole blood provider to Madison Regional Health System.