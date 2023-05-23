At the end of this winter, Madison witnessed two home explosions in less than a month’s time, shocking the public and rallying residents to check their gas meters. The first of these explosions occurred in a twin-home on N.E. 11th St. on Feb. 23, and now, a full investigation has commenced to identify the official cause.

On Tuesday morning, eight different agencies gathered at the twin-home, including the building’s contractor and insurance company, representatives from NorthWestern Energy as well as other relevant parties. Madison Fire Chief Randy Minneart was also in attendance to address any of their questions on the day of the incident.