THIS IS the side of the twin-home on Madison's N.E. 11th St. that suffered an explosion last February. Tuesday morning, eight different agencies sent representatives to the property to commence a full investigation as to the official cause of the accident.
REPRESENTATIVES FROM eight different agencies congregated at the twin-home on N.E. 11th to gather materials and information regarding a gas explosion that occurred last February. The gas meter, along with all other relevant materials, will taken in for testing to determine their potential involvement in the explosion.
TWO VEHICLES are still trapped in the garage of a twin-home on N.E. 11th St., which collapsed following the explosion last February. Once the official cause has been determined through evidence gathered at the scene, the property will be demolished.
Photo by Zac Zwaschka
Photo by Zac Zwaschka
At the end of this winter, Madison witnessed two home explosions in less than a month’s time, shocking the public and rallying residents to check their gas meters. The first of these explosions occurred in a twin-home on N.E. 11th St. on Feb. 23, and now, a full investigation has commenced to identify the official cause.
On Tuesday morning, eight different agencies gathered at the twin-home, including the building’s contractor and insurance company, representatives from NorthWestern Energy as well as other relevant parties. Madison Fire Chief Randy Minneart was also in attendance to address any of their questions on the day of the incident.