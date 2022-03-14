Joel Brick had an idea at the age of 60, an age when most people are thinking about retirement. He would establish a wireless service for an area of Lake County which wasn’t being served.
“I knew exactly what I wanted to do and how to do it,” he said.
Brick also knew people in the industry and where to get the parts he would need. Serendipitously, technology introduced about the same time helped him provide the service he wanted to offer: software defined radio.
“It allows so many things to be done – upgrades to be done – without changing hardware,” he said. “I can remotely do all these upgrades without going to the homes. They’re always happening in the background without people knowing what’s happening.”
When Brick decided to hand off his company, he sought to do it in the same way – in the background without people knowing what’s happening. He wanted a seamless transition.
That opportunity came at the end of last year when a young Chester couple, Chad and Heidi Benson, purchased Interlakes Wireless.
Since the first of the year, customers have seen minor changes, such as a new billing address, but have continued to receive the same service.
“He did an incredible thing, building this company from an idea he had,” Heidi Benson said in a phone interview. “I want to thank him for this opportunity.”
When Brick decided he wanted more time to make music with his friends, to fish and to focus on aspects of the business which he enjoyed most, he didn’t have to look far to find a successor. Working with him were two young men whom he trusted and admired.
“When we have a problem, we all get together and say, ‘How are we going to do to fix this’?” Brick indicated. “We make a group decision – look at the pros and cons and do it.”
Landon McConaghy had been with him from the beginning, working on tower system installations and maintenance and providing customer service. Chad Benson joined the company on a part-time basis six years ago.
“He was a co-worker. Then he became a customer and liked it so much, he wanted to work with me, and now he’s the owner,” Brick said.
Had the company been larger, he would like to have seen them share it. Although the company has grown to serve a customer base of around 1,000 since it started in 2013, Brick felt it was still too small for joint ownership.
“We felt drawn to the company for many reasons,” said Heidi Benson, one of the new owners. “Besides the amazing opportunity it provides for our family, the most important was Joel and Linda. They are incredibly supportive and caring, and we cannot ask for this process to go any easier or with better people.”
McConaghy will continue working for Interlakes Wireless, as will Brick. He will help the Bensons navigate the legal issues related to the recently acquired FCC spectrum licenses and handle “the things I really like to do but didn’t have time to do.”
He remains excited about the FCC spectrum licenses even though he is transitioning from being the company’s owner to being a consultant.
“The new frequencies really take it into the future, and we will remain viable and competitive regardless of what comes along,” Brick said.
In making the transition, he is especially proud of having built his company entirely with private funds at a time when the government is investing billions in broadband. As the Bensons transition into their role, they intend to continue with the same business philosophy that was a founding principle.
“Joel ran this company with one major guideline — to make it easy to do business with Interlakes Wireless — and this will be our continued goal,” Benson said.
They are grateful for the opportunity and for their customers.
The Bensons have three children – Karder, Jase and Jessa – and are active in their community, church and school.