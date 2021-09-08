Residents of Madison who have had their COVID-19 vaccinations will have a chance to win a share of $25,000 in a new incentive program approved Tuesday night by the Madison City Commission.
The city program will give away $25,000 in Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce MAD Money during a five-week period. If statistics show an uptick in local vaccination rates, another $25,000 will be added to the program.
The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. The ARPA fund was created by the federal government to aid in public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These funds are able to be used for vaccine incentive programs,” said city administrator Jameson Berreth, who noted that Madison will receive $1.3 million through the federal program. “The intent is to encourage people to get vaccinated.”
Commissioner Adam Shaw said he envisioned a program that awarded $1,000 MAD Money gift cards. He said the program would help local businesses as well as provide the city with sales tax revenue.
“We’re not telling people to get vaccinated,” Shaw said. “It’s their choice.”
Angi Kappenman, vice president for human resources at Dakota State University, said the program would help businesses and take pressure off the health-care system.
“It think it’s a win for the city of Madison, as well,” Kappenman said.
Shaw said the program should include children as young as 12 who are eligible to be vaccinated.
“It’s only going to benefit the community,” Shaw said. “Essentially, we’re taking federal dollars and putting it back into our community.”
Berreth couldn’t say when the program would start, noting that a similar program in Vermillion could provide the framework for Madison.