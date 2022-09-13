Change is never easy. Add workforce shortages and the result is a little like adding vinegar to baking soda.
As a science experiment for children or a method for cleaning drains, that combination can have impressive results. However, an inadvertent pairing can bring more frustration than satisfaction.
Members of both the Zimmermann Drive Homeowners Association and Van Buskirk Companies, which is developing the Zimmermann Landing gated community, have experienced that kind of frustration this summer. Much of the frustration focuses on Zimmermann Drive, a road skirting a portion of Lake Madison long maintained by area homeowners.
“This is a private road for public use,” Jim Halpin said.
Halpin and his wife Jean, who purchased land from George Scully in 1987 and moved into their home in 1992, have become the voice of the homeowners association. Formally incorporated in February 2020, the association existed informally prior to that.
Both before and after incorporation, the purpose of the organization was the same: to maintain Zimmermann Drive with fees collected from those who live along the roadway. Currently, 16 homeowners are part of the association, according to Halpin.
Last year, Halpin raised concerns about construction traffic on Zimmermann Drive. This year, he has expressed concerns about other issues. Earlier this summer, Lake County State’s Attorney Wendy Kloeppner contacted Van Buskirk Companies about weed control at Halpin’s request.
More recently, Halpin has been concerned about the condition of the road itself, which was disturbed when utilities were installed in lots east of Zimmermann Drive. Crushed rock was put down in those areas.
“We’re waiting for them to fix this road,” Halpin said in an interview last week. “I called them several times. My secretary/treasurer has emailed them. We don’t get any response.”
Steve Van Buskirk, president of land development for Van Buskirk Companies, disagrees. He said that each time Halpin has contacted his company, someone has responded. The company simply has not been able to provide the desired outcomes.
Van Buskirk explained the road contractor does not fix anything off the road. A subcontractor was hired to fill in the edges of the road and touch up the right-of-way with new grass. The subcontractor has experienced delays and rescheduled several times.
“Most people understand that our subcontractors are dealing with short staffing issues and an incredibly busy construction year, and can sympathize in this construction climate,” Van Buskirk said.
Halpin doesn’t see the delays through the same lens. He is frustrated because he can’t mow ditches as he has in the past, and because some of the blacktop he put down was removed when utilities were installed.
“If they’d just come and fix it, we’d be so happy,” he said.
In turn, Van Buskirk would be happy if Halpin and a few of his neighbors embraced the vision his company has for Zimmermann Drive. That vision includes “a brand-new asphalt road.”
“Zimmermann Drive is part of our development; we, too, have a vested interest in a nice road,” Van Buskirk said.
In exchange for this road, which would have been constructed at no cost to current homeowners, the company asked neighbors to join a new road association including the Zimmermann Landing lots.
“Although a majority of the neighbors shared in our desire for a new paved road and have agreed to join our formally filed association, a minority of the homeowners – including Jim Halpin – have forced us to abandon the offer,” Van Buskirk said.
Ironically, Zimmermann Drive does not even belong to the homeowners who have been maintaining it and who now oppose improvements.
“The road is and always has been legally owned by our client who sold them their lots many years ago and granted property owners use of the road to access their properties so long as they maintained the road,” Van Buskirk said.
Mandi Anderson, planning and zoning officer for Lake County, said she has researched this matter and confirms what Van Buskirk indicated.
“The actual road is separate. The Scullys still own the road,” she stated.
While Van Buskirk Companies, working on behalf of their client, has other options, such as forming a road district, which could levy a tax to construct and maintain roads, they prefer not to be heavy-handed in dealing with existing homeowners.
“We simply do not want to be seen as leading the charge and pushing the will of the majority onto a very vocal minority,” Van Buskirk said.
Rather, they have set aside plans for Zimmermann Drive and will only proceed if they can get 100% agreement. Instead, they are focusing their efforts on the first phase of the development where a thick mat of asphalt winds between lots marked with For Sale signs.
Since initial interviews, repair work has been completed on the Zimmermann Drive, according to Halpin.