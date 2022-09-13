Halpin put sign in garden

JIM HALPIN became frustrated with delays in restoring Zimmermann Drive after utilities were installed this summer and put a sign in a flowerbed: “Be a good neighbor; Fix our road Van Buskirk.”

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Change is never easy. Add workforce shortages and the result is a little like adding vinegar to baking soda.

As a science experiment for children or a method for cleaning drains, that combination can have impressive results. However, an inadvertent pairing can bring more frustration than satisfaction.