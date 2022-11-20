Doug and Kimberly Erickson have spent the last four months engaged in a series of renovation projects at Prairie Shores Resort and Events. This revamping of the former Camp Lakodia property has brought new flooring and beds to all cabins as well as updates to other key structures.
To commemorate their progress, the Ericksons on Thursday with appearances from Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce (GMACC) Executive Director Eric Hortness and other community members.
“We’re enjoying Madison, and we’re loving getting immersed into the community,” Kimberly said. ”We know that this place has a lot of great history, and we hope that we can add to it with our own touches.”
The ceremony took place at the Camp Lakodia Dining Hall, which is now known as the Bluestem. This was one of the main areas for renovation as freshly polished and stained concrete flooring, new lighting and a bar window constructed from a previous storage room have all been added. Doug and members of his family also contributed handmade tables.
Everything was decorated for the holidays, and the entryway was adorned with balloons to add to the festivity of the occasion. Additionally, attendees were treated to refreshments and a variety of hors d’oeuvres provided by the Ericksons and their family.
“We’re trying to get more involved in the Chamber and other events,” Doug said, “and hopefully we can start hosting different functions out here, too, that we can get the community involved in.”
Building on the legacy of Camp Lakodia has been a crucial element of the Ericksons’ process since purchasing the property on June 23. Through community involvement and GMACC support, the couple plans to re-establish the facility as a Madison staple for years to come.
“It’s amazing what Kim and Doug have done out here through their updates,” Hortness said. “It was much needed, and I’m glad they’re taking the bull by the horns and updating it. It’s an awesome facility, and hopefully we can get a lot of people out here using it.”
Along with the Chamber and Madison community, the Ericksons issued a thank you to their family, several of whom were in attendance.
“Without family, it doesn’t happen,” Kimberly said.
Prairie Shores Resort and Events is currently booking for its 2023 and ‘24 seasons. While the Ericksons have made significant progress in their improvements, the couple have many more envisioned for the future. One of the largest is painting and redecorating Lakodia Hall, now known as the Prairie Sage Performance Hall.
“We look forward to bringing business here, being a part of the community and being partners with all of you,” Kimberly said.