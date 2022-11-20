Prairie Shores ribbon cutting

DOUG AND KIMBERLY ERICKSON (holding scissors) were joined at their ribbon-cutting for Prairie Shores by friends, family and members of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Doug and Kimberly Erickson have spent the last four months engaged in a series of renovation projects at Prairie Shores Resort and Events. This revamping of the former Camp Lakodia property has brought new flooring and beds to all cabins as well as updates to other key structures.

To commemorate their progress, the Ericksons on Thursday with appearances from Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce (GMACC) Executive Director Eric Hortness and other community members.