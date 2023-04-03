PIERRE – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has issued a warning to the public and medical professionals about the threat of fentanyl mixed with xylazine. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has reported that this mixture is becoming increasingly widespread and poses a significant risk to public health.

“We want to make sure the public is aware of the dangers of this mixture and that medical professionals are equipped to handle any cases that may arise,” said Dr. Tim Southern, Public Health Laboratory administrator at the Department of Health. “It is essential to note that naloxone is an opioid antagonist medication used to reverse an opioid overdose, which can occur with an overdose of fentanyl. But xylazine is not an opioid; therefore, naloxone will not reverse its effects, which makes this combination much more deadly.”