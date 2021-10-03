MADISON -– This October, Interlakes Area United Way (IAUW) is offering an easy way to satisfy the hunger in your heart to help others AND the hunger in your belly.
Fifteen eateries in Miner, Lake and Moody Counties will be hosting a Dine Out to Donate fundraising event on October 6. Participating businesses will donate a portion of the day’s sales to IAUW, which provides financial support to non-profit, community service agencies and programs in the three-county region.
“If you feel comfortable, we encourage you to visit your favorite dining establishment on October 6. It’s a fun, delicious way to give back to the community and support local restaurants,” said IAUW President Lori Gustaf.
In keeping with COVID-19 safety measures, patrons may also purchase gift cards from the businesses during the event in order to donate now, dine out later.
“Given the lingering pandemic, we are happy to offer this alternative option to provide support,” Gustaf said.
The public is encouraged to visit or buy gift cards from one or more of the following businesses on October 6:
— Animal’s Bar and Grill in Canova
— Bluejays Bar & Grill in Egan
— Casey’s Pizza in Madison
— Classic Corner in Madison
— Dairy Queen in Madison
— Hillside Steakhouse and BluCabana Bar on Lake Madison
— Madison Golf & Country Club in Madison
— Nicky’s Restaurant in Madison
— OneStop in Madison
— Pizza Ranch in Madison
— PrimeTime Tavern in Madison
— Sporty’s Bar & Grill in Madison
— Subway in Madison
— Sundog Coffee in Madison
— The Office in Madison
Some businesses will also have IAUW donation boxes available for direct contributions.
This is the fifth year IAUW has kicked off their annual campaign drive with Dine Out to Donate. Since 2017, the event has garnered over $9,000.
IAUW aims to create long-lasting changes by focusing on the building blocks for a good life: education, financial stability and health. IAUW awarded over $107,000 in grant funding to 27 non-profit partners in 2021.
Pledge forms for IAUW’s 2022 campaign drive will be delivered to postal customers in the area in the coming weeks.