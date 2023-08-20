Chester

CHESTER'S Garret Hansen stiff-arms a Garretson defender during Chester's 40-0 season-opening victory against the Blue Dragons in Chester on Friday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Chester Flyers were all systems go on Friday during their football season opener against Garretson. The Flyers scored on their opening possession and never looked back en route to a 40-0 victory over the visiting Blue Dragons.

After forcing Garretson to go three and out on the opening drive, the Flyers marched down the field and scored on a two-yard passing touchdown from Layke Wold to Jovi Wolf. Earlier in the drive, the duo connected on a third down reception that kept the chains moving for the Flyers.