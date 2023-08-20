The Chester Flyers were all systems go on Friday during their football season opener against Garretson. The Flyers scored on their opening possession and never looked back en route to a 40-0 victory over the visiting Blue Dragons.
After forcing Garretson to go three and out on the opening drive, the Flyers marched down the field and scored on a two-yard passing touchdown from Layke Wold to Jovi Wolf. Earlier in the drive, the duo connected on a third down reception that kept the chains moving for the Flyers.
After forcing another Blue Dragon punt, the Flyers appeared to be in business again after a 20-yard run by Garret Hansen set the Flyers up inside Garretson’s 40 yard line. The drive stalled out at the 29 yard line as the Flyers turned the ball over on downs.
On Chester’s next possession, Hansen ripped off a 38-yard run. A few plays later, Wold scored on a 16-yard rushing touchdown with 7:39 left in the first half to put the Flyers up 13-0.
With Garretson on the doorsteps of the end zone, Chester’s Dalton Reiff put pressure on the quarterback and Brayden Schut came down with an interception to put an end to Garretson’s potential scoring drive with 54 seconds left in the half.
With time running out in the first half, Wold connected with Zach Moyer for a 32-yard scoring touchdown to put the Flyers ahead 20-0 at the break.
After putting up six points in the third quarter to open up a 26-0 lead, Hansen scored on a 10-yard rushing touchdown to put the Flyers up 33-0 in the fourth quarter.
Alfred Frankenhoff wrapped up the scoring for the Flyers on a five-yard rushing touchdown to make the final score 40-0.
Chester’s defense pitched a shutout and held Garretson to just 119 yards of total offense. Jaxton Opdahl and Hanson both recorded one sack and two tackles for loss. Reiff, Frankenhoff and Schut all recorded two tackles for loss.
Wold finished the game with 154 passing yards and three touchdowns. The junior quarterback also rushed for 97 yards and one score.
Hansen eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground with 101 yards and one touchdown. Frankenhoff rushed for 58 yards and one score on three carries.
Wolf finished the game with three receptions and two touchdowns. Moyer hauled in two receptions for 41 yards and one score.
The Flyers will look to improve to 2-0 next Friday when they host Centerville. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Tornadoes opened their season with a 51-18 loss to Alcester-Hudson.