Library Board meeting is Tuesday Dec 15, 2022 Dec 15, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago The next meeting of the Library Board will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 5:15pm. The meeting will take place in the meeting room of the Madison Public Library.Proposed Agenda:1. Consideration of the agenda2. Consideration of the minutes of 11.15.223. Consideration of the bills4. Librarian's reporta. Children's reportb. Programs5. Continuing businessa. Library Refresh6. New businessa. Library of Things PolicyNext Madison Public Library Board of Trustees Meeting: January 17, 2023.