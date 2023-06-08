PEACEFUL PINES SENIOR LIVING Administrator Kristi Ludwig (left) and Betty Steen were the keynote speakers at Thursday's "Espresso Yourself" event from the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce at 2nd St. Diner.
After a long journey, the finish line is in sight for Peaceful Pines Senior Living and its new facility. The group, formerly Heritage Senior Living, announced at Thursday’s Chamber “Espresso Yourself” the opening dates for the new site and memory care center.
Peaceful Pines Administrator Kristi Ludwig and Betty Steen spoke with guests about the facilities’ capacities, designs, amenities and much more, taking time to answer community questions as the presentation progressed.
Ludwig explained that the new facility, which sits just east of the Madison Regional Health System, is set to open on Aug. 1. At that time, all residents from the former facility on N.W. 1st St. will be transferred over.
“Right now, we are just getting ready to get all packed up and get moved in,” Ludwig said. “We’re doing the heavy lifting for the residents; this move is on us. We’re asking family to pick up just their more delicate items, any family heirlooms or things like that.”
Ludwig noted that 20 residents will be transferring to the new facility, which is equipped with 31 assisted living units and 19 independent living apartments. The facility features a wide range of amenities, including a wellness/fitness center, on-site physical and occupational therapy services, a library, salon, movie theater and even a pub, among others.
“We’ll be hiring an activities coordinator, so we’re really going to ramp up our activities and get them out and about,” Ludwig added.
Ludwig said that those in the independent living apartments are free to come and go as they please. On top of this, they will receive two on-site meals a day and have access to all the same activities as those in assisted living.
For independent living, rooms come in either one-bed/one-bath or two-bed/two-bath style, coming in at 720 and 1,170 square feet, respectively. The base price of the monthly costs for these rooms are $2,300 and $3,300, with a $700 increase if a companion is staying with the resident.
On the assisted living side, the one-bed/one-bath rooms are split between two models: one at 466 sq. ft., and one at 530 sq. ft. The two-bed/two-bath rooms will be 686 sq. ft. Base prices for these three rooms are listed at $4,300, $4,550 and $5,200. The companion fee for the assisted living section of the facility is $750.
Once the previous facility is vacated, renovations will begin to transform the property into a state-of-the-art memory care center, which will be able to house up to 24 residents. Ludwig announced that this center is set to open Nov. 1.
Rooms at the center will be studio style with a half-bath, measuring out at 346 sq. ft. The base price of monthly room and board will be $1,900.
Something that will immediately set Peaceful Pines’ memory care center apart from the competition is its planned utilization of the Tempo™, a new smart wearable from Florida-based senior living company CarePredict.
The device, which somewhat resembles an Apple Watch or Fitbit, is connected to an AI-powered digited health platform specially designed to autonomously learn the daily activity and behavior of each resident.
Ludwig explained that when there is a deviation from residents’ normal activity patterns, the system alerts staff on a wide range of potential concerns such as UTIs, depression and falls. The Tempo™ also comes equipped with a call button, two-way voice capabilities and other health insights.
The wristband will also be used for keyless access to the facility, with sensors being placed at each exit that will detect if residents are attempting to wander off. Ludwig stated that the Tempo™ will also be used in the assisted living section of their new facility, and will be included as part of the standard monthly costs.
As of now, Peaceful Pines will be the only senior living facility in South Dakota to offer this technology.
As far as staffing, Ludwig noted that around 20 employees will be retained from the original facility, and they are currently engaged in the hiring process for additional team members. She added that while some employees will bounce between the two facilities, those who work in the memory care center will need to receive additional training.
Moreover, Ludwig announced that beginning on Tuesday, Peaceful Pines will host informational sessions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which will continue on all subsequent Tuesdays and Thursdays.