Peaceful Pines at "Espresso Yourself"

PEACEFUL PINES SENIOR LIVING Administrator Kristi Ludwig (left) and Betty Steen were the keynote speakers at Thursday's "Espresso Yourself" event from the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce at 2nd St. Diner.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

After a long journey, the finish line is in sight for Peaceful Pines Senior Living and its new facility. The group, formerly Heritage Senior Living, announced at Thursday’s Chamber “Espresso Yourself” the opening dates for the new site and memory care center.

Peaceful Pines Administrator Kristi Ludwig and Betty Steen spoke with guests about the facilities’ capacities, designs, amenities and much more, taking time to answer community questions as the presentation progressed.