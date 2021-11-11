Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

11/10/21 00:07 CFS21-07460 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

11/10/21 00:46 CFS21-07461 Drugs Arrest MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

11/10/21 05:59 CFS21-07462 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 WINFRED

11/10/21 07:45 CFS21-07464 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

11/10/21 08:15 CFS21-07465 Hazmat Hazard Control or Containment MFD 454TH AVE MADISON

11/10/21 08:58 CFS21-07466 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON

11/10/21 10:27 CFS21-07467 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON

11/10/21 11:38 CFS21-07468 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

11/10/21 12:22 CFS21-07469 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / MPD SW 4TH ST MADISON

11/10/21 13:24 CFS21-07470 Domestic Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

11/10/21 15:27 CFS21-07471 Animal Loose Handled By Animal Control MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON

11/10/21 16:56 CFS21-07472 Medical Patient Transported EMS E CENTER ST MADISON

11/10/21 16:59 CFS21-07473 Alarm False Alarm LCSO E CENTER ST MADISON

11/10/21 17:29 CFS21-07474 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO US HWY 81 NUNDA

11/10/21 19:39 CFS21-07475 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD DVN HOUSE MADISON

11/10/21 20:02 CFS21-07476 MVA Completed/Settled by Phone

11/10/21 20:20 CFS21-07477 Property Lost Report Taken LCSO 459TH AVE

11/10/21 20:33 CFS21-07478 Animal Other Completed/Settled by Phone NW 2ND ST MADISON

11/10/21 20:44 CFS21-07479 24/7 Program Violation Arrest MPD HOWARD

11/10/21 22:10 CFS21-07480 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

Total Records: 20