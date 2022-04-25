COVID-19 was something of a monster that killed a lot of plans over the last two years, including the scheduled 2020 production of the play “She Kills Monsters” at Dakota State University.
“When I asked the students if they wanted to pick up on this play again, the response was an unequivocal ‘Yes’!” said Ann Elder, director of theater.
This dramatic comedy with heart, authored by Qui Nguyen, is a wildly popular show on the college circuit, she explained.
Students who were cast in the 2020 production wanted to play the same character for the 2022 production, but some roles did need to be re-cast because of student graduations.
Also, the work of one of these recent alumni is highlighted in this show. Laura Garcia, an animation graduate, created projection animations for the show for her final student showcase, and these will be featured in the 2022 production.
Other current students’ efforts are helping bring the production to the stage, including Caleb Gebhard (theater work study student), Colton Larson (theater sound design intern) and Sophia Lewis (armor designer and maker).
The play’s storyline focuses on a character named Agnes, played by Maci Kasuske. After the death of her teenage sister Tilly (played by LJ Sanders), Agnes discovers a Dungeons and Dragons campaign notebook in Tilly’s room. In an effort to connect with her sister one last time, Agnes enters the imaginary world and uncovers levels of her sister that she didn’t know existed.
Because the action-packed adventure is filled with homicidal fairies, demons and monsters, students have been working with a professional fight choreographer, Caitlyn Grace, all semester.
Elder said the show does contain depictions of violence, mild sexual content and mild profanity, and is considered PG-13.
Show dates and times are April 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. and May 1 at 2 p.m., all at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. It is open to the public and is free of charge.