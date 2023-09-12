Law Enforcement Blotter Sep 12, 2023 Sep 12, 2023 Updated Sep 12, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:09/11/23 02:25 CFS23-06178 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.995705, -97.1076509/11/23 08:23 CFS23-06179 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD sw 4th st MADISON09/11/23 08:43 CFS23-06180 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control S HARTH AVE MADISON09/11/23 08:53 CFS23-06181 Animal Found Handled By Animal Control DAKOTA AVE MADISON09/11/23 09:25 CFS23-06182 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SW 2ND ST MADISON09/11/23 09:33 CFS23-06183 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 43.968476, -97.0647609/11/23 10:57 CFS23-06184 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N CHICAGO AVE MADISON09/11/23 12:05 CFS23-06185 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON09/11/23 13:43 CFS23-06186 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON09/11/23 15:55 CFS23-06187 911 Open Line Referred to Partner Agency 43.979441, -96.8241809/11/23 19:56 CFS23-06188 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON09/11/23 21:18 CFS23-06189 Alarm False Alarm 223RD ST NUNDA09/11/23 23:14 CFS23-06190 Welfare Check Arrest MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON09/11/23 23:36 CFS23-06191 Traffic Stop MPD SE 4TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 14 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 'Love Island' star Carsten Bergersen speaks at alma mater The Floral Shop is nearly in bloom News in Brief Prairie Fest brings out vendors, live music Spirit of Madison Band showcases "Under the Lights" performance Batting cages, archery range planned for SportsPlex Chrys Daniel felt 'everybody had a story' Remembering Chrys Daniel News in Brief Prep Football Roundup: Second ranked Trojans defeat Bulldogs 35-7 Follow us Facebook Twitter