Finding enough experienced lifeguards for Madison’s outdoor pool could be a challenge this summer as the city gets ready to reopen the facility.
That’s what City Administrator Jameson Berreth told commissioners Monday night during an update on the Madison Aquatics Center.
Because of an expected shortage of available workers, Berreth recommended that commissioners consider increasing wages to entice experienced lifeguards to work in Madison. He also suggested a bonus for those who work through the entire summer season.
Another recommendation was to eventually hire someone seasonal who can act as a coordinator for the aquatics center and the indoor pool at the Community Center.
Berreth said no action was needed on the recommendations at this time, and that the items were just for discussion purposes.
The Madison Aquatics Center has been closed the past two summers, first because of COVID-19 concerns, and then last summer because of major corrosion damage to its pump building when a ventilation fan malfunctioned. Because of that, the city is going to have “very few, if any” experienced lifeguards available to work this summer, said Berreth.
Many lifeguards are either university or high school students.
To attract people to apply for available lifeguard positions, Berreth said that the city should consider what many other employers are doing: increasing wages. He said that plans were originally to increase pay by 6%, raising the wages to $11.50-13.25 an hour. But he’s recommending an additional 50 cents an hour, bringing wages to $12-13.75 an hour.
“We believe that these (wages) are more comparable and competitive with some of what we’re seeing,” said Berreth. “Unfortunately, we’re not going to be able to touch the $17 an hour that Sioux Falls…has approved doing. At the same time, we’re not competing with Wild Water West the same way that they are.
“I believe it is more competitive even if it’s not matching what some other, much larger, towns are doing.”
Berreth said that he and others, including Community Center Director Gene Wockenfuss, had been talking about the challenges of keeping lifeguards on throughout the summer season. Some lifeguards quit in August because of sports starting up or because of late-summer vacations before the next school year begins. One way to keep lifeguards through August is to offer a $200 bonus, said Berreth.
Berreth acknowledged that not everyone will stay on for the bonus, so the cost would be less than the expected $5,000-6,000. But the goal is “to try to retain some of them to make the shifts a little bit easier when we get to the end of summer,” he said.
Wockenfuss told commissioners that he and Community Center Aquatics Coordinator Laurie Bunker will be meeting with returning lifeguards this week. They expect 12-14 current lifeguards to return, but they hope another 10-12 lifeguards are hired to fully staff both pools.
In addition to wage increases and bonuses, Berreth recommended that the city hire a seasonal coordinator who could oversee the day-to-day operation of both the aquatic center and the Community Center pool. Wockenfuss also urged commissioners to consider adding that position.
“We think it’s really going to make a difference in the operations of it,” said Wockenfuss.
Another recommendation for the aquatics center is to transition its daily operations back under Community Center control.
“I don’t think we’re a big enough town where we need two different aquatics facilities operated separately,” said Berreth, adding that the Community Center already has staff and lifeguards year-round.
The Community Center pool is expected to reopen next week after being closed during the winter for repairs.