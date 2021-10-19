An engineer who conducted an inspection of Madison’s bridges found no structural concerns, but did tell Madison city commissioners that one bridge and a box culvert need to be monitored.
Monday night, Mark Junker, Professional Engineer with Banner Associates, said that he recommends that the city monitor the bridge at N.W. 5th Street.
The bridge was built in 1972 and was last repaired in 2005. The bridge is supported by timber abutments, and Junker said that he found some rotting.
“It’s nothing that warrants a load posting at this time, but something we’ll just keep an eye on down the road,” he said.
He said that Banner Associates have tried replacing timber abutments in the past with steel abutments, where the superstructure is taken off and then replaced.
“That process ends up being expensive to the point where you’re better off starting over,” he said. “So, it’s probably an item we just monitor and when it gets to the point where it’s bad enough or it starts to see load limit restrictions, (we) start thinking about replacing them.”
City Commissioner Adam Shaw asked Junker what kind of timeline the city was looking at as far as when the N.W. 5th Street bridge would need repairing or replacing. Junker said not in the near future.
“You could probably squeeze up to a couple more decades out of that bridge,” he said, adding that it depends on the rate of decay.
In addition to the N.W. 5th Street bridge, a box culvert at N.E. 2nd Street also should be monitored, said Junker. He said that the culvert has some concrete deterioration that was patched within the last four years.
“So far those patches are holding up pretty well,” he said.
Junker said that it’s a federal requirement that bridges are inspected every two years. Some box culverts that are in good shape get inspected every four years, he said.
The city of Madison has 17 bridges, of which 15 are box culverts. The city has had 12 structures replaced since 1993.
“So overall, the city is sitting in very good shape as far as your structures and bridges go,” he said.
In addition to the two sites that should be monitored, Junker made repair and maintenance suggestions for several bridge railings. He, Ryan Hegg from the city engineer’s office, and Streets, Parks, Solid Waste & Recycling Director Gary Gonyo have met to look over those maintenance items, he said.
“It is good to know we’re in good shape,” said Shaw.