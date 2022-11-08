Law Enforcement Blotter Nov 8, 2022 Nov 8, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:11/07/22 00:50 CFS22-07227 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N DIVISION AVE MADISON11/07/22 07:45 CFS22-07228 Animal Loose Unable to Locate LCSO 233RD ST MADISON11/07/22 07:53 CFS22-07229 Alarm False Alarm MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON11/07/22 08:48 CFS22-07230 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON11/07/22 09:05 CFS22-07231 Alarm False Alarm MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON11/07/22 10:14 CFS22-07232 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON11/07/22 10:34 CFS22-07233 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone SW 7TH ST MADISON11/07/22 10:35 CFS22-07234 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON11/07/22 11:12 CFS22-07235 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative LCSO 465TH AVE VOLGA11/07/22 11:36 CFS22-07236 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS S PEARCE AVE RAMONA11/07/22 11:44 CFS22-07237 Animal Complaint Handled By Animal Control MPD S CHICAGO AVE MADISON11/07/22 11:57 CFS22-07238 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 237TH ST MADISON11/07/22 13:54 CFS22-07239 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 237TH ST WENTWORTH11/07/22 14:38 CFS22-07240 Fraud Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON11/07/22 17:49 CFS22-07241 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 233RD ST MADISON11/07/22 17:56 CFS22-07242 Animal Loose Unable to Locate MPD MADISON11/07/22 18:02 CFS22-07243 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 241ST ST MADISON11/07/22 19:52 CFS22-07244 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO NW 2ND ST MADISON11/07/22 22:25 CFS22-07245 Medical Seizure Patient Transported EMS N LINCOLN AVE MADISON11/07/22 23:47 CFS22-07246 Traffic Stop MPD SE 4TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 20 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular DSU alum Knudson named Principal of the Year for S.D. Editorial: Taking a closer look at working inmates Prep Roundup: Colman-Egan, Chester advance to SoDak 16 CE All-State Choir Final game at Trojan Field set for Saturday Law Enforcement Blotter Ulwelling receives November Millie E. Olson Award Aldana crowned Young Miss South Dakota International Retailers Association awards 50th workforce incentive check City commission to meet Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists