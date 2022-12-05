The Howard Tigers finished last season with a 15-8 record and reached the SoDak 16 after defeating Colman-Egan in the Class B Region 4 girls basketball semifinal.
With a strong core returning, the Tigers have the pieces in place to make another postseason run this season.
“We have a good combination of post play as well as the ability to shoot the ball from deep,” Howard head coach Wade Erickson said. “Similar to last year, this group is very unselfish and wants nothing but the team to succeed. When you have that kind of trust in each other, anyone can have an off night and there is someone there to pick them up.”
Among the returning core is a group of seniors who have played in countless postseason games during their prep basketball careers. That group includes Trinity Palmquist, Kate Connor, Rylee Rudebusch, Canyon Kidd, Landree Callies and Cassidy Terwilliger.
“This group of seniors has been fortunate to have played in some big games in their high school careers,” Erickson said. “They were key players in two SODAK 16 games as well as qualifying to play in the shortened 2020 state tournament. Their leadership and composure are going to be a key ingredient in our ability to make a deep run this season.”
Connor is one of two starters for the Tigers, standing at 6’0. She’s been a member of the Howard varsity team since she was an eighth-grader and was a double-double machine for the Tigers last season.
“I am very fortunate to have two 6’0 players as versatile as Kate and Abby, and they play so well together,” Erickson said. “Kate has been a contributor since she was an eighth-grader and is an intimidating presence inside and will never be outworked or pushed around in the post.”
Connor is joined in the paint by junior teammate Abby Aslesen. Like Connor, Aslesen recorded a handful of double-doubles last season for the Tigers and will look to build off that performance this season.
“Abby really had a breakout season last year,” Erickson said. “She has worked hard in the offseason and is poised to be one of the better players in the state this season. She has become a much stronger and more physical player inside. She is also a big threat from deep and has good handles driving to the rim.”
The Tigers will open the season on Tuesday when they host Arlington. Howard defeated Arlington last season in the season-opener 55-47.
“Following two weeks of tough practices and scrimmaging against ourselves, it’s always nice to get into the games and get a gauge on where we are at and what we need to work on,” Erickson said.
The Tigers have the pieces in place to reach a third straight SoDak 16. With a veteran core in place, the Tigers could be in store for a special season on the hardwood.
“We really just want to be competitive in every game and give ourselves a chance to win,” Erickson said. “It’s a long season and, just like every other team, it’s all about coming together with the goal of playing our best basketball at the end of the season and seeing how deep of a run we can make in the postseason.”