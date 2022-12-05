Howard GBB

THE 2022-23 Howard Tigers girls basketball team will open the season on Tuesday at home against Arlington. 

 Submitted photo

The Howard Tigers finished last season with a 15-8 record and reached the SoDak 16 after defeating Colman-Egan in the Class B Region 4 girls basketball semifinal.

With a strong core returning, the Tigers have the pieces in place to make another postseason run this season.