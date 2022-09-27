A meeting scheduled to introduce the Lake County 5-Year Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan evolved into a discussion of the financial challenges faced by the county on Monday night.
With Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay; Brooke Rollag, executive director of the Lake Area Improvement Corporation; and Terry Schultz, former LAIC board president and CEO of Mustang Seeds, in attendance as well as three commissioners, organic farmer Charlie Johnson and Lakeview Township board president Sid Gulbranson, the discussion reflected a strong desire by stakeholders to see the county adequately funded.
“Is there an option to do an opt-out?” Schultz asked.
He noted that after this year’s transfer of $1.7 million from cash reserves, the county only has $1.3 million for next year.
“I don’t think the citizens want to see that,” he said.
Schultz acknowledged county commissioners were in a tough spot.
“It’s time to work with legislators. They created this 30 years ago,” Lindsay indicated.
“I don’t think it will get done fast enough,” Schultz responded.
Johnson pointed out that local residents are driving better cars and living in better homes than they did 30 years ago. Similarly, businesses in town are growing.
He believes the county should be sharing that prosperity. Instead, he noted, Lake County “can’t find money to maintain its infrastructure.”
By state law, when valuations in the county go up, the tax levy goes down. In 2000, the tax levy for Lake County was 4.36. With the budget adopted for 2023, the tax levy will be 2.45, a decrease of 1.885 in less than a quarter of a century.
“How can we help ourselves?” Rollag asked. “We can wait on the governor. We can wait on the Legislature, but we can do a lot to help ourselves.”
Rollag did not put forth any proposals. Johnson noted that people would vote their pocketbooks with any measure that went to a public vote.
“You have a 19th Century tax system and we’re trying to use it in the 21st Century,” he observed.
The meeting did begin with a review of the county’s five-year road and bridge plan. Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson was careful to couch his presentation in terms of the county’s budget.
“All this stuff can change,” he told those in attendance. “Every year, this stuff can change faster than you can change a map.”
The plan does not include plans to de-pave additional roads. Eight miles were done in recent years due to road break-up and a lack of funding to repair or resurface those roadways.
Eighteen miles of chip sealing are planned for 2023: 241st Street from 451st Avenue west to the county line; 225th Street from west US-81 to 448th Avenue; and 233rd Street or Old Highway 34 from 461st Avenue to 464th Avenue, if that stretch is resurfaced.
“Depending on the budget and the cost of road oil, we may have to shorten this up,” Nelson reported.
He noted the county delayed pulling shoulders on gravel roads in 2022 as a result of the derecho and “will pick up where we left off” in 2023. The map indicated the county will pull shoulders on 14 miles of gravel road next year.
Three miles of overlay are scheduled for 2023: 233rd Street or Old Highway 34 from 461st Avenue to 464th Avenue.
“This can change by the time we get bids out there,” Nelson said. As he reviewed future projects, he added, “Anything over three miles any more is a long shot to get done.”
Nelson reported the Stemper Bridge east of Madison and north of SD-34 on 457th Avenue will be completed this year. The county will be tackling a township bridge north of Winfred on 231st Street in 2023.
The next major project for which state funding may be received is the bridge between Brant Lake and Round Lake for which an engineering grant was received this year. That bridge is on the 5-year plan for 2024.
“Some of this stuff may be pushed back multiple years or done in smaller segments,” Nelson told the group.
Schultz asked how projects were prioritized. Nelson said he has been using two factors.
“I’ll put traffic counters out. Then I’ll look at how much manpower we put into a road,” he stated.
As an example, he used 448th Avenue which runs by the Orland Ridge Dairy and is slated for chip sealing in 2026. The county invested $30,000 in repairing that road this year.
Nelson noted the highway management plan which Infrastructure Management Services is preparing will help in the future. The roads were surveyed in June, but the report has not yet been received.