A meeting scheduled to introduce the Lake County 5-Year Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan evolved into a discussion of the financial challenges faced by the county on Monday night.

With Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay; Brooke Rollag, executive director of the Lake Area Improvement Corporation; and Terry Schultz, former LAIC board president and CEO of Mustang Seeds, in attendance as well as three commissioners, organic farmer Charlie Johnson and Lakeview Township board president Sid Gulbranson, the discussion reflected a strong desire by stakeholders to see the county adequately funded.