Several Lake County offices will be getting a new telephone system and software, as recommended by the county’s IT Committee.
Tuesday morning, county commissioners approved the committee’s request to enter into negotiations with Gordon Flesch Company of Sioux Falls to provide the phone system. Also approved was the purchase of software from Tyler Technologies and Vanguard for various county offices.
In her report to commissioners, county Treasurer Deb Walburg (who is on the IT Committee) said that the telephone system the county has “will no longer be supported, so a change is necessary.”
“The new telephone format will allow us to modernize our system quickly, and the new phones will be compatible with the internet-based phone technologies coming in the future, to which we will have to eventually migrate,” she said.
Walburg said the committee recommends that final negotiations be done with Gordon Flesch Company and asked for approval to continue with that process.
The estimated cost is about $30,000 for all county buildings, and the money would come from the county’s Buildings and Grounds budget.
“As long as it’s compatible and it’s going to work for the future, that’s what we need,” said Commissioner Deb Reinicke.
County Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare said that the phones the committee is looking into are IP phones, which won’t go out of date.
“The digital ones, they don’t foresee them being around much longer,” he said. “With the IP phones, if we ever wanted to go away from a trunk system downstairs to a Cloud-based or anything, these phones are perfectly fine to go that route.”
In addition to approving negotiations with Gordon Flesch Company, commissioners also OK’d new software for various county departments, as already budgeted.
Walburg said that the committee recommends Tyler Technologies software for the Planning and Zoning, Register of Deeds, Treasurer’s and Auditor’s offices. It recommends Vanguard software for the Equalization Office. Both companies have experience working with counties in South Dakota, she said.
“Vanguard and Tyler Technologies have software that will work with each other, so the integration is not an issue,” said Walburg.
The IT Committee will report back to the commission about the phones and the software.