Multiple Chester Flyers earn accolades, Eppard named Coach of the Year Nov 9, 2022 The Chester Flyers were well represented on the Big East All-Conference football and volleyball teams.The volleyball team had three players earn first-team accolades and two earn honorable mention.Lily Van Hal, Serena Larson and Emery Larson all earned first-team honors. Emmerson Eppard and Kaylor Geraets both earned honorable mention.The football team had four players earn first-team honors and two earn honorable mention.Clay Hanson, Max McGreevy, Jovi Wolf and Dalton Reiff all earned first-team honors. Logan Fords and Brayden Schut both earned honorable mention.Julie Eppard was named the Class B Cross Country Coach of the Year by the South Dakota Cross Country Track and Field Coaches Association.