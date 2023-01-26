Garner

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY men's head basketball coach Gary Garner announced on Monday that the 2022-23 season will be his last after a 14-year run here. 

 Photo by Cody Welu

Gary Garner has been coaching the game of basketball for 25-plus years and has left his mark on each stop along the way. He’s served as the Dakota State University men’s basketball coach for the past 14 years, and on Monday he announced that this season will be his swan song.

“I’ve really enjoyed coaching at Dakota State,” Garner said. “I love the game of basketball and have a great passion for the game. I think my biggest passion is working with the players. I’ve really enjoyed DSU and Madison. It’s been a great run here.”