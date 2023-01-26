Gary Garner has been coaching the game of basketball for 25-plus years and has left his mark on each stop along the way. He’s served as the Dakota State University men’s basketball coach for the past 14 years, and on Monday he announced that this season will be his swan song.
“I’ve really enjoyed coaching at Dakota State,” Garner said. “I love the game of basketball and have a great passion for the game. I think my biggest passion is working with the players. I’ve really enjoyed DSU and Madison. It’s been a great run here.”
Garner has guided the Trojans to 194 wins during his 14-year stint on the bench for the Trojans. They’ll enter this weekend’s home slate with an 8-15 record. With seven games left in the regular season, Garner is hoping his team can end the regular season on a high note as they prepare for the conference tournament.
“We have seven games left,” Garner said. “We have five of them at home. We have to take them one game at a time. The goal is to go in the conference tournament on a high. The players really believe we can win the conference tournament. They believe we can beat anybody in our league.”
The number of people Garner has impacted during his coaching tenure is unimaginable. He’s been a staple in the coaching profession and forged life-long relationships along the way. Those relationships will be what Garner misses most about the game of basketball.
“The relationships are what I’m going to miss the most,” Garner said. “I’ll miss the relationships with the players and assistant coaches. I’m going to miss that. I’ll miss walking into the gym everyday. I love practice. I love the game of basketball.”
During his tenure at DSU, Garner transformed the men’s basketball program from the bottom dweller to a top-quality team in NAIA. Under his leadership, the Trojans advanced to the North Star Athletic Association postseason tournament’s championship game four times (2014, ‘15, ‘16, ‘21), winning the titles in 2015 and ‘16. In addition, the Trojans won the independent conference postseason tournaments in 2012 and ‘13.
Garner guided the Trojans to back-to-back NSAA regular-season co-champions in 2015 and ‘16, the first men’s basketball regular-season conference title since 1991.
He took his squads to the NAIA Division II National Tournament four times in a span of five years, including a historic run to the Elite Eight round in 2013 where DSU established the men’s basketball program record of 25 wins.
Garner had coached 17 All-Conference players, two NSAA Most Valuable Players and five NAIA Men’s Basketball All-America athletes during his time at DSU.
“Over the years, different guys have retired and they are friends of mine,” Garner said. “They told me that I’d know when it was time to walk away. I know it’s time for me to retire. There are several things that come into play. Family and my grandsons are probably the biggest.”