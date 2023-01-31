featured Shaw files petition for city commission By ZAC ZWASCHKA Staff Reporter Jan 31, 2023 Jan 31, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Adam Shaw Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A joint election for the Madison City Commission and Madison School Board has been set for this spring, and the first petition was recently submitted.Madison High School Principal and current City Finance Commissioner Adam Shaw filed for re-election Tuesday afternoon.Two spots are open on each board, with each role being a three-year term.The election will take place at Madison’s Downtown Armory on April 11.All city petitions must be submitted or postmarked to the City Finance Office by 5 p.m. on Feb. 24. School board petitions must be submitted or postmarked to the Business Office at the high school. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Talich is first female sheriff in Lake County Reese Luze commits to SDSU for Track and Field Chiropractor starts treating nerve pain and numbness James Bame honored at Eagle Scout Court of Honor Casey Crabtree ISCC dances give time for socializing, exercise Chester runs away from Sioux Falls Lutheran, falls to Howard Bulldog Roundup: Aiden Jensen scores 41 points in home victory Prep Sports Roundup: Raiders fall to Elkton-Lake Benton 4-H Shooting Sports Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form