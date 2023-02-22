MADISON'S RUNNINGS store remained open on Wednesday to provide residents with supplies and assistance during this week's winter storm. The snowstorm had the potential to stretch into Thursday along with strong winds.
It seemed that Madison was just finishing its recovery from January’s snowstorm when weather services began predicting a second one of similar proportion.
Over the last week, residents have been preparing for a storm the National Weather Service (NWS) said “will more than likely be the worst storm we’ve seen in quite some time.”
Heavy snowfall began Tuesday and extended into Wednesday, with the NWS predicting that Madison and the surrounding area could expect between 10 and 16 inches of accumulation. Further complications are expected as the snow meets strong winds, creating blizzard-like conditions.
Southeastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota are predicted as the most affected areas, with winds approaching 50 miles per hour in places like Madison, Brookings and Pipestone.
The response to the storm from South Dakota officials has been swift as Gov. Kristi Noem ordered government offices in 35 counties, including Lake and Minnehaha, to close due to the weather.
In a press release on Tuesday, Noem said that citizens should be prepared to stay home as several state highways have issued no travel advisories and portions of I-29 and I-90 have completely closed. On top of this, Thusday’s temperatures are expected to drop to around -20 degrees.
Madison announced its own snow alert Tuesday afternoon, which will remain in effect until the storm passes and roads have been cleared curb to curb. Closures and cancellations have occurred throughout Madison, including the Chamber of Commerce, Community Center, schools, businesses and others.
However, not every business closed its doors. Store Manager Mike Larson reported that Runnings is remaining open in case residents are in need of supplies. He added that the store saw a significant uptick in the sales of snow blowers, shovels, winter clothes and the like in the days leading up to the storm.
“If it’s possible for us to be open, we’d like to be,” Larson noted. “We want to be here in case people need help.”
Along with the closures, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Department have issued a no travel advisory on county roadways. Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson said that plows were pulled from the roads late Wednesday morning due to deteriorating conditions and poor visibility.
Nelson said the plows will return to the roads as soon as possible.
He advised that residents be careful where they shovel their snow by avoiding rights-of-way and dumping in the street.
Nelson added that people should be ready to hunker down for a true emergency.
“It’s worth rescheduling rather than risking your life,” he said.
This sentiment was echoed by Lake County Emergency Management’s Kody Keefer, who said residents should be stocked for potentially multiple days stuck inside. He said that once the snow lets up, residents should be sure to check that their furnace/sewer vents are clear and accessible.
“People should also check on their neighbors, especially the elderly,” he added.
Though conditions have steadily worsened, Lake County Sheriff Sarina Talich said they haven’t had any slide-ins reported since Tuesday afternoon, signaling that people are heeding the state’s and county’s advice.
Talich believes the pre-emptive coverage of the storm has played a role in this, and that most citizens are familiar with how to handle South Dakota’s volatile weather.
“We’ll take this as it comes,” she said. “We’ll get through it. Enjoy this time being home with your loved ones.”