Runnings

MADISON'S RUNNINGS store remained open on Wednesday to provide residents with supplies and assistance during this week's winter storm. The snowstorm had the potential to stretch into Thursday along with strong winds.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

It seemed that Madison was just finishing its recovery from January’s snowstorm when weather services began predicting a second one of similar proportion.

Over the last week, residents have been preparing for a storm the National Weather Service (NWS) said “will more than likely be the worst storm we’ve seen in quite some time.”