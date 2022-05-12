Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

05/11/22 00:16 CFS22-02658 Alarm False Alarm LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON

05/11/22 02:02 CFS22-02659 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34

05/11/22 02:11 CFS22-02660 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 10TH ST MADISON

05/11/22 06:52 CFS22-02661 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON

05/11/22 06:54 CFS22-02662 Animal Lost Information/Administrative SE 4TH ST MADISON

05/11/22 07:17 CFS22-02663 Alarm False Alarm LCSO E CENTER ST MADISON

05/11/22 07:45 CFS22-02664 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 457TH AVE MADISON

05/11/22 07:56 CFS22-02665 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO 457TH AVE MADISON

05/11/22 09:20 CFS22-02666 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS S GARFIELD AVE MADISON

05/11/22 09:22 CFS22-02667 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/11/22 11:21 CFS22-02668 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone US HWY 81

05/11/22 11:33 CFS22-02670 Fraud Report Taken N Highland Ave MADISON

05/11/22 12:15 CFS22-02671 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON

05/11/22 13:08 CFS22-02672 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone NE 9TH ST MADISON

05/11/22 16:20 CFS22-02673 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE RD ST MADISON

05/11/22 17:24 CFS22-02674 Traffic Complaint Information/Administrative NE 3RD ST NEAR DIVISION MADISON

05/11/22 19:22 CFS22-02675 Animal Loose Handled By Animal Control WEST AVE N MADISON

Total Records: 17