Every community has individuals who become pillars within the colony. In some towns it’s the news anchor of the local station. In other towns it could be the sheriff. Josh Anderson, whether he knows it or not, has become a pillar of the Madison community.
"Coach Anderson has forged good relationships with the community of Madison, especially when the Trojan football starts their fall camp before school starts," Nick Huntimer, the DSU Sports Information Director said. "He was able to talk with the churches and business surrounding Madison and make their football student-athletes feel welcomed to the community with home-made meals and team bonding activities. His football program is involved with some of the Champion of Characters activities, such as bowling and basketball with the Special Olympics athletes. His team has helped with any natural disaster clean-ups, and many other activities, projects within the community of Madison."
Anderson, a Madison native. is about to embark on his 15th season as the head coach of the Dakota State University football program -- the very same program he grew up watching as a kid.
“I grew up watching the Gary Roach-led Trojans while I was at Madison High School,” Anderson said. “Those teams always had an extremely tough defense and a very dynamic offense. Winning games was expected, and the Trojans were fun to watch. There was a lot of local talent on those teams in the early '90s, and that made it even more enjoyable when you know some of the players that are helping the Trojans win games.”
Prior to becoming the head coach, Anderson was a member of the DSU football team for two years prior to transferring to North Dakota State. Anderson played tight end for the Trojans from 1994-95.
“I really enjoyed my time at Dakota State University,” Anderson said. “Those two years were exceptionally memorable and a lot of fun. Even though DSU is in the same town as my high school, it felt like I was in a whole different place, but with the same great support system. I was very lucky to be a part of DSU and the Trojan football program, and I really enjoyed getting to see Madison in a whole new light as a college student.”
Anderson was first a fan of the DSU football program and then a member of the team he grew up rooting for from the stands. Now, he’s the winningest coach in program history and has helped turn the program into a consistent winner.
“We have grown this program from rated third from last, in all college football programs in 2010, to as high as #18 in the NAIA,” Anderson said. “The development from within our athletic facilities, our entire university and the community in those 14 years has been very rewarding. We had a lot of work to do just to get respect in our own athletic department, from within our own university and especially from our community. So, we started with asking for help from the community and alumni, as well as recruiting athletes that had a very high character and work ethic, and everything started to change within that plan of attack.”
As Anderson prepares for his 15th season, he had time to look back on this past season, which ended with the Trojans winning their final game ever played at Trojan Field. It was a 13-0 victory against Waldorf University on a frigid November day.
It was a field that Anderson frequented as a fan; where he played for two years as a Trojan; where for the past 14 years he coached from the sidelines.
“The entire final season was emotional for me, but I tried not to let anybody know,” Anderson said. “I did not want my family, my coaching staff or my players to know anything about how I felt. I did not want my emotions to distract anybody or take away personal experiences that other people had for themselves. I always want to win. I don’t care if we are in a shoe-tying contest, I will do whatever I can to win. Everything this year was a ‘last game’ experience -- first last game to start a season at Trojan Field; last homecoming game on Trojan Field; and when the final game hit and we were lucky to come out on top to start and finish the final season with wins, that helped me feel like I was a part of closing this chapter of DSU history the correct way, for everybody whoever touched the field in both Madison and DSU gear. After the lights were off and everybody was out of the stadium, I went to the top floor of the press box, smoked a cigar and said goodbye to an old friend.”
Now, Anderson is ready to start the next chapter of DSU football, one that will be both beneficial for the football program and for Madison and surrounding communities.
“This entire, much needed change is so surreal,” Anderson said. “I played ball in the Fieldhouse gym when the court went the other way. I played ball on Trojan Field in high school and college, and now I have been lucky enough to spend 14 seasons coaching on Trojan Field. I can walk you through the Fieldhouse and show you where everything once was compared to where everything is now. The entire plan is so important to Madison and local communities, not just the Madison and DSU students.
"There was so much speculation with building a massive Community Center before it was all passed. But look how much use it gets from all of Madison, Lake County residents, as well as schools in other counties that come to Madison just for the Community Center," he said. "All of these new DSU facilities are going to do nothing but add value to everything in Madison, Lake County, as well as our surrounding counties. I really am so thankful I get to be a part of such a major defining growth period in the future of our university and community.”
During his first five years at the helm, the Trojans won just seven games, including a season in which they won zero games back in 2010.
Since 2014, the Trojans have won 50 games, including an eight-win season in 2017. During that stretch, they’ve won six or more games in a season six times.
The key to that turn-around was recruiting athletes who had a strong work ethic, a positive attitude and were leaders on their high school teams.
A big selling point for Anderson and his staff when they are on the recruiting trail is the Madison community. That will become even more attractive now with the brand new facilities.
“Before they are Trojans, I enjoy being able to win a recruit over by showing them how DSU and Madison will take care of them while they are at DSU,” Anderson said. "Every recruit is important because they chose us. They chose the Trojans, they chose Dakota State and they chose Madison.”
It's always special for him and his staff to get local recruits to stay in the area and commit to the program they have built in Madison.
“I really do appreciate getting as many local studs as possible for the same reasons I enjoyed watching the Trojans while I was in high school,” Anderson said. “It is always fun to watch the Trojans, but the experience for the fans is even better when they recognize the names and towns of the local boys on the field.”
Prior to being named head football coach for DSU, Anderson had plenty of coaching experience at both the high school and collegiate level. Anderson spent six years coaching high school football in Arizona. He spent three years as the head coach of Payson High School and another three years as the head coach at Chino Valley High School. Before that, Anderson was an assistant coach for NDSU, South Dakota State University and Wayne State.
Believe it or not, Anderson’s first coaching experience had nothing to do with the game of football. The all-time winning coach in program history got his start as a baseball coach in his hometown. It was from that coaching gig that Anderson discovered the ups and downs of being a coach; the emotions one feels after a hard-fought victory; the pain of walking into a locker room after a heartbreaking loss.
“I picked up a summer coaching gig as a Teener Baseball coach here in Madison,” Anderson said. “Those experiences made me change my major so that I could pursue teaching in order to also become a coach. I had an exceptionally poor attitude when it came to losing -- and winning, for that matter,” Anderson said. “When I became a coach, I did not know it was possible, but losing hurt even more -- not for myself, but watching the kids I was coaching experience a loss because of something I may not have taught them. That hit me deep. Just the opposite, when athletes apply what you teach them and the team wins because of it, seeing the joy on their faces after a win feels better as a coach than it ever did as an athlete. Those were all the feels I needed to know I wanted more, and the coaching path became the one I stuck with after that summer of coaching a Teener Baseball team in my hometown, Madison, South Dakota.”
During his tenure as the head coach of the DSU football program, Anderson has impacted countless lives. It’s those relationships that make his job special.
“While my guys are attending DSU, I love seeing their hard work pay off on Saturdays,” Anderson said. “After my guys have completed their time at DSU, I really enjoy watching them grow and experience life. This is mainly through the positive side of social media, so I appreciate those who post updates often. I love when my guys come back to visit, even if it is only for a few seconds. Getting an email, text message or phone call out of the blue, for any reason, is also something I have really grown to appreciate.”
Through it all there have been changes, but one constant has always been the Madison community.
“The people make it special,” Anderson said. “It’s solely, 100% the people of Madison. The folks around here just don’t want us to win, they want to help us win. They feed the teams. They house athletes. They started a booster club and created new fund-raising events. They head to Pierre and fight for DSU. They go to Sioux Falls and set up events to encourage more participation from alumni, and just flat out show up to help out in so many different ways with so many different activities. The people of Madison are always looking ahead and they want directors, administrators, CEOs and presidents to do the same thing. This is such a welcoming place that it has been dubbed 'America’s Hometown' because we do everything that anybody would want in their own hometown. We encourage, we welcome, we build, we help and we always appreciate the success of those in our Madison family, even if they no longer live here.
"For the most recent example, watching the Janke twins help SDSU win a national football championship was awesome, but seeing all the Madison people in the stadium to be there for support is what I am talking about. It’s the people!
