Dakota State University’s throwing team dominated at the Mount Marty Twilight Meet Wednesday, highlighted by Conner Tordsen winning three throwing titles.
Tordsen won his fourth straight hammer throw title in record-breaking fashion, throwing 202 feet, 1.75 inches. His mark also hit the NAIA ‘A’ automatic mark.
Jacob Joachim was second in the hammer throw, tossing 176 feet. Houston Lunde hit 143 feet, 7 inches to finish 10th, followed by Zachary Haugen with 142 feet, 1.25 inches for 13th place.
Tordsen won the discus with 177 feet, 4.75 inches. Joachim was sixth with 148 feet, 3.25 inches. Haugen was ninth with 143 feet, 7.75 inches and Ethan Damerum 10th with 142 feet, 11 inches.
Tordsen posted a personal best 51 feet, 9 inches to win the shot put, improving his NAIA ‘B’ provisional qualifying mark. His toss is the fourth best in school records. Damerum produced a personal record 47 feet, 7 inches to finish fourth. Johansen hit a personal best 44 feet, 10.25 inches to finish eighth in the shot put.
Ben Hoverson made his debut in the javelin throw, placing sixth with a mark of 152 feet, 5.5 inches. Xander Sheehan registered a personal best 136 feet, 3 inches to finish 16th.
Nathan Ingalls leaped 41 feet, 7.25 inches to finish fourth in the triple jump. Hoverson had 39 feet, .25 inch to place ninth.
Kaleb Scott cleared 6 feet, 2.75 inches to place fourth in the high jump.
Treshawn Roberts gained runner-up honors with a personal record time of 14.90 seconds (seventh best in school records).
Colter Elkin registered a time of 9:55.12 to place third in the 3000-meter steeplechase.
Taylor Myers set a personal record of 4:11.50 to finish sixth in the 1500-meter run. Dylan Hilger also produced a career best time of 4:12.74 to place eighth.
Bailey was fourth in the 5000-meter run in 16:7.57. Dalton Brouwer recorded a personal record of 16:46.48 to place seventh.
Blake Schmiedt clocked a personal record of 2:03.01 to finish 12th in the 800-meter run.
The 4x400-meter relay of Zephier, Schmiedt, Kassa and Beyer placed seventh in 3:41.30.