EAST RIVER Federal Credit Union staff and members donated more than 100 items to the Domestic Violence Network in Madison during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Pictured are (left) Tanya Hobson, president/CEO; Trasi Smith, vice president of operations; Lori Rhodes, senior member service representative (MSR); Chellie Wiese, senior MSR; Jason Howell, universal MSR; Dennis Zingmark, loan officer; and Dawn Allbee, lead MSR.
Each October, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This year, East River Federal Credit Union partnered with the Domestic Violence Network in Madison to collect donations for those who have been affected by domestic violence.
One in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes.
“This year’s theme for domestic violence awareness month is ‘Every1KnowsSome1’ which highlights how common domestic violence is, and it’s more than just physical violence,” said Erica Clements, East River Federal Credit Union marketing specialist. “It’s very likely we all know someone who is affected by domestic violence, and we may never know she or he is a victim. The credit union believes that it’s important to support those who are affected by domestic violence through donating to the Domestic Violence Network, along with raising awareness of how widespread this kind of violence is.”
East River FCU was able to donate more than 100 items that came from credit union members and staff during a two-week drive.
The Domestic Violence Network offers a crisis line, temporary short-term shelter, support and advocacy for those who have been impacted by domestic violence for the Lake region.
Domestic violence is a pattern of controlling behavior that includes physical, sexual, economic, emotional and psychological abuse of one family member or intimate partner by another, according to the Domestic Violence Network. The goal of domestic violence is to establish and maintain power and control.
To contact the Domestic Violence Network crisis line, call 605-480-2721.