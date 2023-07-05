(Editor’s note: This is part 1 of 3 on the ordinance dissolving the separate Lake County Planning Commission. Future parts will discuss the County Commission’s reason for dissolving the separate Planning Commission as well as current Planning Commission members’ response.)
The Lake County Commission has received a draft of an ordinance to dissolve the separate Planning Commission and take on that position themselves.
The current Planning Commission will discuss the proposed ordinance at the July 12 meeting at 8 a.m. They do not have voting authority on this issue.
The County Commission first discussed dissolving the current Planning Commission at an April joint meeting with both boards. The meeting centered on a new comprehensive zoning ordinance.
Dissolving the Planning Commission was also discussed at a joint meeting in June, as well as the County Commission’s most recent meeting, where they requested an ordinance to dissolve the current Planning Commission.
First District, an organization of local governments, provides assistance to governments regarding rules and regulations and helps draft ordinances, including this one. During both discussions about a new comprehensive zoning ordinance, Todd Kays of First District was asked about the current structure of the Planning Commission, County Commission and Board of Adjustment. Kays said few counties’ boards are structured in the way Lake County is.
Currently, in Lake County, the Planning Commission is a separate board appointed by the County Commission. Another board, the Board of Adjustment, is required to exist under South Dakota law, and the county commissioners act as that Board of Adjustment.
The Planning Commission discusses issues regarding zoning and advises the County Commission on what actions to take regarding zoning issues. The Planning Commission members assist with the comprehensive zoning ordinance, for example. In addition, if a county resident requests a zoning variance, which is when someone seeks a one-time exception to zoning regulations, the Planning Commission is charged with researching the request and making a recommendation. The Planning Commission also researches and recommends action on subdividing plats.
The Planning Commission does not have decision-making power. It can only make recommendations.
In Lake County, the Planning Commission has seven seats. Six seats are appointed by the County Commission, and the last seat is filled by a current commissioner.
The Board of Adjustment, though made up of the five elected Lake County commissioners, is technically a separate legal entity from the County Commission.
The members of the County Commission can convene as a Board of Adjustment to act on exceptions to the zoning ordinance. The Board of Adjustment has decision-making powers regarding zoning exceptions, unlike the Planning Commission or County Commission.
These three entities – the Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment and County Commission – are legally separate, though they do not have to be. The County Commission, for example, is not required to act as the Board of Adjustment. In some local governments, like the City of Madison, the Planning Commission members can meet as a Board of Adjustment to make decisions, while the City Commission is made of separate members. In other governments, the County Commission can act as the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment. The entities can also be entirely separate.
Under South Dakota law, zoning exceptions are not required to be heard before both the Planning Commission and the Board of Adjustment, according to Kays.
The drafted ordinance to be discussed at upcoming Planning and County Commission meetings will dissolve the separate Planning Commission. Instead, just as the County Commission can convene as a Board of Adjustment, it can convene as the Planning Commission.
According to Shelli Gust, the county’s commission administrative officer, the ordinance will likely be voted on at one of the County Commission’s August meetings.