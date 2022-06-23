WIN BIG Raffle sponsors join Interlakes Area United Way (IAUW) board members to promote the annual contest. Pictured are (left) Matt Bruns of Farm Credit Services of America, IAUW President Lori Gustaf, Lake County International Co-Owner Tom Bloom, IAUW Board Members Mandi Stegenga, Savannah Olinger and Katie Hahn, Lake County International Co-Owner Jeff Bloom, IAUW Executive Director Melissa Dougan and IAUW Vice President Danielle Kearin.
The WIN BIG Raffle benefitting Interlakes Area United Way (IAUW) has kicked off. One lucky ticketholder could win a 2022 Case IH Farmall 35A Tractor.
Premier sponsor and longtime partner Lake County International donated the prize. Additional raffle sponsors include BankWest, Dakota State University, Dakotaland Federal Credit Union, East River Electric Power Cooperative, Farm Credit Services of America, First Bank & Trust, First Interstate Bank, First PREMIER Bank, FirstLine Funding Group, Heartland Consumers Power District and KJAM Radio.
The tractor features a 35-horsepower diesel engine, 3-speed hydrostatic transmission, MFD front axle, 540 rpm PTO, 3-point hitch, rear remote valve, foldable ROPS, and Case IH L340A loader and bucket. As equipped, it retails at $35,469.
“We are very excited to raffle this brand-new tractor and loader,” said IAUW President Lori Gustaf. “Its size, versatility and features are appealing and make it useful for many different applications. With help from Lake County International and all our community partners, we’re anticipating another successful raffle.”
IAUW will sell 600 tickets for $100 each toward a fund-raising goal of $60,000. Money raised is passed along to community service programs and non-profit agencies in Lake, Miner and Moody counties.
Gustaf said it’s never been easier to buy a raffle ticket and urges people to act fast.
“We’ve created a QR code that will be on display throughout our service territory. It takes you directly to our website for a quick and easy purchase,” she said. “We’ve sold out the last three years, so people should buy sooner rather than later.”
Tickets are also available at Lake County International, One Stop, F&M Co-Op and other sponsor headquarters. IAUW will sell tickets at each DownTown in MadTown event this summer.
The winner will be drawn at the Dakota State University Ag Bowl on Aug. 25.