The Madison gymnastics team lost to O’Gorman in Sioux Falls on Thursday. O’Gorman defeated Madison 147.750-129.750.
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday when they hit the road to square off against Vermillion.
The Madison gymnastics team lost to O’Gorman in Sioux Falls on Thursday. O’Gorman defeated Madison 147.750-129.750.
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday when they hit the road to square off against Vermillion.
Prep Girls Basketball
Howard 62, SCW 49
The Howard Tigers picked up a 62-49 victory against Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Thursday.
Abby Aslesen scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Tigers. Kate Connor added 17 points and six rebounds.
Tana Hoyer scored eight points for the Tigers. Rylee Rudebusch chipped in with seven points.
Howard 50, Menno 15
The Tigers picked up their fifth straight win with a 50-15 victory against Menno on Friday. With the win, the Tigers improved to 6-1 overall. Howard will look to extend their winning streak to six games on Tuesday when they hit the road to take on DeSmet.
Dell Rapids St. Mary 77, Chester 41
The Chester Flyers had no answers for Dell Rapids St. Mary on Thursday. The visiting Cardinals ran away from the Flyers 77-41.
Emmerson Eppard scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Flyers. Jacy Wolf scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Flyers.
Deubrook 82, Chester 51
Deubrook Area defeated the visiting Flyers on Saturday 82-51. With the loss, the Flyers fell to 2-4 overall.
Emery Larson led the Flyers with 12 points. Kaylor Geraets chipped in with nine points.
The Flyers will look to break back into the win column on Tuesday when they travel to Colman to take on the Colman-Egan Hawks.
Prep Boys Basketball
Howard 41, SCW 39
The Howard Tigers edged Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 41-39 at Howard High School on Thursday.
Colby Claussen led the Tigers with 10 points. Taiden Hoyer and Luke Koepsell both scored eight points for the Tigers.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 3-2 overall. The Tigers will be back in action on Tuesday when they hit the road to take on DeSmet.
Big East Conference Boys Tournament
Chester go 1-1
The Chester Flyers went 1-1 at the Big East Conference Tournament over the weekend. The Flyers opened the tournament with a 56-34 loss to Beresford and wrapped up the tournament with a 38-37 victory over Garretson on Saturday.
Jovi Wolf led the Flyers with eight points during the loss to Beresford. Layke Wold chipped in with six points.
Wold led the Flyers with 21 points during the victory against Garretson. He also grabbed seven rebounds.
The Flyers are now 2-3 overall. They’ll look to pick up their third win of the season on Thursday when they host Baltic.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.