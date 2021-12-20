On Dec. 11, the Sioux Falls Stampede and CU Mortgage Direct held an event that allowed teachers who volunteered to “Dash for Cash.” Madison Middle School teacher Jill Kratovil signed up and was selected to participate; she raised more than $500 for her classroom.
Because the event received national attention, Kratovil received $500 additional dollars from the Sioux Falls Stampede and MMS received $1,000 from celebrity Jon Bon Jovi.
After winter break, administrators will work with the staff and students on how to best use the $1,000.
Dear Educator,
Teachers are true American heroes. In every city and every state they are working hard every day to educate our children to create a better future for all of us. Educators should never have to struggle or be put into competition to meet their basic needs to do the job. It’s both heartbreaking and disturbing that our teachers need to participate in this kind of activity because schools are so underfunded.
Sioux Falls has always had a special place in my heart, so I’m personally writing your school a check today to help you get what you need.
America has always been a land of possibilities. Our teachers should know that they are greatly appreciated not only during the holiday season but every day.