A single-day fund-raiser is happening soon. Twenty-two eateries in Lake and Moody counties will host Dine Out to Donate to benefit Interlakes Area United Way (IAUW) on Wednesday.
For the event, participating businesses agree to donate a portion of the designated day’s sales to IAUW. Money raised is passed along to IAUW partner agencies and programs.
“Since 2017, Dine Out to Donate has raised nearly $13,000,” said Executive Director Melissa Dougan. “It’s such an easy way to give back to your community and the people in our region. It also helps support your favorite local restaurants.”
The public is encouraged to visit or buy from one or more of the following businesses on Wednesday: Classic Corner, Country Café, Dairy Queen, Hot Shots, Madison Golf & Country Club, Nicky’s Restaurant, One Stop, Pizza Ranch, PrimeTime Tavern, Sporty’s Bar & Grill, Stadium Sports Grill, Strive 605, Subway, Sundog Coffee, Taste & See and The Office, all in Madison; Hillside Steakhouse and The Lakes Bar & Grill, both on Lake Madison; JJ’s Coffee Spot and Mad Mary’s Steakhouse, both in Flandreau; Nunda Bar & Grill in Nunda; and Bluejays Bar & Grill in Egan.
Two additional businesses, 2nd Street Diner in Madison and Hef’s Bar & Grill in Chester, will host similar fund-raising events for IAUW on a later date.
Dine Out to Donate kicks off IAUW’s annual campaign drive, which raises funds for non-profit, community service agencies and programs in Miner, Lake and Moody counties.
IAUW awarded over $127,000 in grant funding to 33 non-profit partners in 2022. Two-thirds of the recipients are based in and/or directly serve Lake County and collectively received more than $86,000.
Pledge forms for the 2023 campaign will be delivered to postal customers in the area in the coming weeks.