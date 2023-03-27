MELODY GILKERSON (left), Julia Trygstad and Hayden Oftedal were among the Rutland students who participated in the newly established Holocaust Education Research Program. The two-week program was led by Social Studies teacher Richard Myrvik and offered students detailed lessons plans on the history of the Holocaust. Here, they pose with historical photos that showcase the horrors of the event.
It’s often said that time heals all wounds, and while this may be true, it doesn’t refute the value in looking back at the scars of the past. It can be a rigorous journey, but analyzing the horrors of history is essential for constructing a nuanced perspective, one that can be tweaked and added to as life continues.
At the beginning of March, Rutland High School’s U.S. History students engaged in their own journey of historical insight. Over a two-week period, Social Studies teacher Richard Myrvik led them in an exploration of one of humanity’s most astounding atrocities via the newly-formed Holocaust Education Research Program.
The program is a collaboration between the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM) and Applied Curiosity Research (ACR), which joined forces to establish accessible lesson plans that are specifically designed for high school curriculums.
Myrvik’s class is on the ground floor of the project as Rutland is one of just 56 schools nationwide that participated in the program’s first year. In fact, Rutland was the only South Dakota participant, but now that students have completed the program, they’re strongly advocating for its expansion.
“More schools need to do this program; this should be something that every school does,” Rutland sophomore Hayden Oftedal said. Oftedal, along with fellow sophomore Melody Gilkerson and junior Julia Trygstad, agreed to share their reactions to the program, with all three exiting the journey with a new perspective on this seemingly unfathomable tragedy.
Myrvik added that the overall student response was great and that many of them were deeply affected by the program’s content. Although this could sound intimidating, the students voiced their appreciation for its directness, saying that this allowed them a more tangible look into the history of the event.
“The program forced us to make a greater connection to the Holocaust because it presented it in different media instead of just words from a textbook,” Oftedal added.
Each participant was given seven plans to choose from, with each offering primary and secondary source materials directly from the USHMM archives.
For their pick, Myrvik selected “Holocaust narrative through historical photographs” and “exploring Holocaust-era diaries.”
“We did the pictures the first week, and then we did the diaries the second week,” Trygstad explained.
For Myrvik, tackling the photos first was crucial as it presented an uncomfortable subject through the familiar format of visual media.
“We know that a whole bunch of people died during it [the Holocaust], but the pictures really help you see how many that was,” Gilkerson said, pointing to a photo from 1945 of an American soldier posing with a large crate of confiscated wedding rings from prisoners of the Buchenwald concentration camp.
This perspective was backed up by Oftedal, who added: “The pictures force you to make more of a connection to it because you’re not just reading it, you’re seeing it.”
A common notion between the three was that these photos permitted a greater glimpse into the humanity of the victims. This allowed students to see them as individual people rather than just figures in stories.
“It’s hard,” Trygstad said. “We’re people just like they were, and it was other people that treated them that way.”
Students engaged in several activities during the program, but one of its most impactful tasked them with selecting six photos that they felt best represented the Holocaust.
These ranged from crowds awaiting execution to Nazi propaganda on identifying Jews to people still in displacement camps well into the 1950s. Students were then asked to justify their selection in their own words — an act they found both challenging and rewarding.
With a new empathy established through the pictures, students were prepared to dive into the first-person diaries, which covered a wide array of perspectives from survivors to allies to every-day people who witnessed these horrific events.
The students said that these diaries helped create detailed mental images of the writers’ experiences, which were invaluable to understanding the true scope of this time in history.
“It was crazy. When you read those diaries, you can almost hear the fear in their voice,” Trygstad said.
Every student was assigned their own diary and then asked to present their analysis to the class.
Along with the honesty of the content, students praised the program’s accessibility. They noted that the information was well-catered to them and featured “just the right level of intensity.”
Trygstad was so inspired by her experience in the program that she created a project titled “The Unlawful Murder of Jews” for Rutland’s annual Academic Project Fair, which presented information she learned from the program to the rest of the school.
“It wasn’t really that long ago,” Trygstad said. “There’s still people that survived the holocaust today, and we can still hear the story right from them.”
This fact has motivated all three to share their experience in the program with others, especially with the future generations who will not have the same opportunity for first-hand discussions.
Given its initial success and positive response, the Holocaust Education Research Project is poised to become a yearly staple at Rutland, and Myrvik is hopeful it will soon enter even more South Dakota schools.