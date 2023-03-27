Rutland students

MELODY GILKERSON (left), Julia Trygstad and Hayden Oftedal were among the Rutland students who participated in the newly established Holocaust Education Research Program. The two-week program was led by Social Studies teacher Richard Myrvik and offered students detailed lessons plans on the history of the Holocaust. Here, they pose with historical photos that showcase the horrors of the event.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

It’s often said that time heals all wounds, and while this may be true, it doesn’t refute the value in looking back at the scars of the past. It can be a rigorous journey, but analyzing the horrors of history is essential for constructing a nuanced perspective, one that can be tweaked and added to as life continues.

At the beginning of March, Rutland High School’s U.S. History students engaged in their own journey of historical insight. Over a two-week period, Social Studies teacher Richard Myrvik led them in an exploration of one of humanity’s most astounding atrocities via the newly-formed Holocaust Education Research Program.