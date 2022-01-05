Leslie Hyland, like other mothers, wants her daughter to thrive, to find work she enjoys and to succeed.
Avery, a 2019 graduate of Oldham-Ramona High School, was working at the veterinary clinic in Rutland. That wasn’t providing the kind of personal satisfaction her mother wanted her to experience.
“I just went to work and went home,” Avery recalled. “I didn’t have anything I liked doing.”
To help her change this routine, Leslie provided Avery with tools for exploring various hobbies – purchasing a kit so she could try embossing leather and a Cricut cutting machine, which can be used for a variety of craft activities.
“I knew she wanted to do something creative,” Leslie said, noting that Avery did a lot of tie-dying. “I wanted her to find something that would make her happy.”
With the Cricut, Avery found an activity she enjoyed.
“She started making T-shirts and loved doing it,” Leslie said.
“I was doing it 24/7,” Avery added. Not only did she enjoy making T-shirts, but she also enjoyed the feedback she received.
“Most of the time when I go out, I try to wear something I made and people are always saying, ‘I can’t believe you made that’,” she said.
Having found her passion, Avery took advantage of an opportunity that presented itself late last year. Doug VanderWerff decided to sell Outer World, a screen-printing company on S. Highland Ave. Her mother encouraged her to take the leap. “She told me, ‘How many times in your life do you get to go to your dream job? You’d better take it’,” Avery said.
Avery took over the business at the beginning of December, renaming it Talk the Tee, like the Etsy business she had started earlier in the year. Feedback she had received indicated it was a good business name.
Thus far, she has benefited from both walk-in traffic and from VanderWerff’s established clientele who have stayed with her. As a new business owner, her greatest challenge is learning how to balance cost-effective business practices with timely service. Her goal is to fill orders as quickly as possible.
“If someone wants just one thing, I do it while they’re waiting,” Avery said.
Of course, she can only do that if she has the shirt size and color in stock.
When she doesn’t have the shirt size and color in stock, there will be a delay until she receives the next order of merchandise. She is generally able to fill a large order in two weeks and a small order more quickly. In addition to silk screening signs and T-shirts, she can also make decals, put vinyl designs on T-shirts, use a sublimation printing process on garments and personalize a variety of items such as phone covers and tumblers.
“Every time someone asks for something I don’t know how to do, I try to figure it out,” Avery said.
For customers with design questions, she is able to offer assistance. Avery begins by listening and by doing research.
“Normally, they have some idea what shapes they like,” she explained.
By looking at designs with those elements, she is usually able to put together something satisfactory.
Although she’s only been in business for a few weeks, she is confident that she made the right decision in taking over the screen-printing business.
“This is the most fun I’ve had doing a job,” Avery said.
She hopes that area residents will stop by to see what she has on hand and to place custom orders.