NEW YORK — With Healthy Aging Month in September, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers 10 steps to promote healthy aging and good brain health this month and throughout the year.

“Lifestyle choices play a vital role in healthy aging and brain health, and it’s never too soon to start,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and CEO. “Eating right, exercising the body and mind, getting proper sleep and being socially active all contribute to healthy aging and good brain health, and can potentially reduce the risk of developing a dementia-related illness.”