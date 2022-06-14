MASON KENNINGTON (right) tells Henry Meyer how to unscrew a sign to allow the volunteers to repaint the fence. Kennington was instructing a group in landscaping and painting Lake Herman State Park's dumping station on Monday night for his Eagle Scout service project.
Seventeen-year-old Mason Kennington did his Eagle Scout service project Monday night. His project was landscaping and painting Lake Herman State Park’s dumping station.
The rank of Eagle Scout is the highest achievement attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA).
In order to achieve this rank, scouts must earn at least 21 merit badges, demonstrate Scout spirit and complete a service project before going in front of a board of review.
“The service projects usually go toward a nonprofit and they can’t benefit the BSA,” District Park Manager and Scout Leader John Bame said. “Mason is going to repaint the dumping station and put in plants.”
Kennington, who has been in the organization since he was 10 years old, planned on repainting the fence and hoses. He also wanted to put plants in the rock area right next to the dumping station.
“It seemed like a fun project,” Kennington said, “and it helps the community.”
The caveat to Eagle Scout projects is that the scout cannot do any work himself; he can only direct others. This proves the scout’s leadership skills. Kennington was in charge of a group of about 10 people. Some were younger than him, but most were Kennington’s age or older. They included other fellow scouts as well as some of Kennington’s friends.
“They want to put in service hours and help the community,” Kennington said of those who were working for him. The volunteers worked hard under the hot sun. Monday’s weather was very humid and its highest temperature reached about 86 degrees. Kennington said he is glad he can help his community and looks forward to receiving the rank of Eagle Scout.