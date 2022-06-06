Most folks live on the edge these days without even realizing they do so.
In the computers they use and smart devices they hold in their hands, they live on the edge in the way information is collected, stored and processed. But that edge comes with drawbacks.
“It makes you a little bit vulnerable to attack, if you’re sending these signals back and forth,” said José-Marie Griffiths, president of Dakota State University. “And, secondly, it takes time to send these signals back and forth.”
That gap is one of the issues the Edge Learning Lab will be seeking to address. The Edge Lab was established by AI Sweden, the national center for applied artificial intelligence in Sweden, in 2021.
This summer, faculty and students from DSU will be working with their Swedish counterparts at the Edge Lab. They will be spending four weeks in Sweden during the month of June, and their counterparts will visit DSU and the MadLabs later this summer.
“I think it’s important for students to know what’s going on elsewhere,” Griffiths said. “We sometimes get caught up in what we’re doing here – and what we’re doing here is a little bit unique – but there are others out there that have similar ideas. Why not connect to them?”
She first learned about the Edge Lab when she visited Sweden in October for the “Future of Democracy” summit. Griffiths was reminded of the MadLabs, because both were established as public-private partnerships and because research projects were similar. She began to explore opportunities for collaboration.
“I said, ‘It would be very good for them to learn a little bit about our MadLabs and for my MadLabs faculty to learn about the Edge Lab,’” she related.
While she doesn’t know the details of the projects which will be undertaken this summer, she does understand the nature of the work. Griffiths explained projects will consider ways to create a more responsive environment.
She used two examples to illustrate how closing the gap between the time information is collected and the time it can be acted upon could improve safety. With autonomous vehicles, sensors are used to guide the vehicle.
“You want to know if there’s literally just been an accident. You don’t want to go speeding around the corner. You want to know immediately,” she said. This would be possible if there was “some intelligence on the sensor.”
Similarly, with home health, special slippers could send signals if an individual’s gait became unbalanced. Those smart sensors could direct the individual to sit down.
“You don’t want to wait for that information to be collected and then to be sent to a data center, and then come back and say, ‘Whoops! You’re going to fall’,” Griffiths explained. “By then, you probably would have fallen.”
She anticipates DSU will be doing more work with AI Sweden in the future, in part because the university is one of two U.S. partners in an international consortium on edge learning organized by AI Sweden. The consortium will be looking at three inter-related areas: health, mobility and space.
Cybersecurity will be considered either as an aspect of these areas or as a separate project, according to Griffiths. In this area, DSU brings expertise to the table.
“We’re doing something they’re not doing. They’re not doing cyber security. They need cybersecurity for these edge devices,” Griffiths said.
Griffiths is excited to see DSU advance to the international stage, especially as the university is expanding its research capabilities with the Applied Research Lab in Sioux Falls.
“We’re not just playing big here. We’re going international,” she stated jubilantly.