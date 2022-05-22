Graduation looked different this year as family and friends gathered in the Ramona gym to celebrate with the Oldham-Ramona High School Class of 2022.
Commencement proceeded as it has in previous years. Seniors in caps and gowns walked down an aisle lined with juniors holding candles, lighting the way as they stepped from high school into the future through the door of ceremony.
However, when the first speaker, Carter Wermers, stepped to the podium to welcome those in attendance, people strained to see him. This year, the podium was on the floor of the gym rather than on a stage.
The stage was in the bus barn which was destroyed by the derecho on May 12. School officials, dealing with other storm-related challenges – days without power, damaged electrical equipment, weather-related scheduling changes – opted not to pull it out and test it.
That decision did not change the spirit of the occasion, which was shaped by tradition – welcoming remarks, prayer, diplomas awarded to the 11 eighth-grade graduates, remarks from the salutatorian and valedictorian, the senior slide show, and the emotional interval when seniors honored family and friends by giving them pink roses, the class flower.
Salutatorian Alivia Spilde focused her remarks on the time classmates have shared and the bittersweet experience of graduating.
“We have been waiting 13 years for this moment. Now that it is here, we don’t know that we want it to happen,” she said.
She thanked the staff for all they have taught, noting not only subject areas but also attitudes, such as perseverance and self-discipline. She talked about the role friendship has played in their development.
“Growing up is something you do not want to rush,” she said. “Over the past 13 years, we have gone from having sleepovers and staying awake to trying to pull an all-nighter, even though we knew we wouldn’t make it.”
Spilde noted that that they didn’t appreciate the experiences they will remember as they were happening.
“We wish we could have cherished those moments before they were gone. All of the dress-up days, field trips, recess, slow days when we didn’t do much in class, and just fun days,” she said. In concluding, she expressed appreciation for it all.
Valedictorian Ramey Gearhart took a different approach, providing a humorous look at his classmates.
John Souter “was the guy that you never knew what he was going to do,” someone who acted spontaneously.
Jensine “Sine” Matson was described as the class mother.
“She’d always make sure we were keeping our grades up because she wanted us to graduate together,” Gearhart said.
Will Matson “was the guy that always got mad at us for doing stupid things in class.” He is also an all-around athlete and hard worker.
Wermers was described as the class clown, Spilde and Kat Thompson Gartner as quiet.
“Kat never shared a whole lot about herself,” Gearhart said. “I mean, I found out not too long ago she works two jobs. She is another hard worker in the class.”
Wyatt Bickett was described as an all-around good guy, Bre Coomes as talkative. Tylor Lee hadn’t been with the class long, but Gearhart noted his competitive spirit.
“Whenever we played a game like dodgeball, he would become an animal,” Gearhart said.
Eli Dachtler “was the guy who would always say we could use more homework.”
Gearhart even included exchange student Sabina Zhaparkanova, who “knew more about America than all of us,” and himself, another class clown.
“All in all, I had a pretty great class,” he concluded. “I wish them all the best and I hope they can survive without me.”
Bobbi Waikel also graduated with the class.
Class colors were rose gold, black and white.
The class motto was “Life’s a garden, dig it,” a quote attributed to the movie character Joe Dirt from the 2001 movie of the same name.