A three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of East River Electric Power Cooperative, upholding a lower court’s ruling to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Dakota Energy Cooperative seeking to terminate its wholesale power contract early in order to buy power from Guzman Energy, a for-profit, Colorado-based energy broker.

The ruling upholds a contractual commitment between East River Electric and Dakota Energy, confirming that Dakota Energy must honor its long-term power contract until its agreed upon termination date of Dec. 31, 2075, and that no provision in the wholesale power contract or East River’s bylaws allows for early termination of that obligation. “Dakota Energy’s member-owners are the real winners here,” said East River Electric CEO/General Manager Bob Sahr. “East River Electric is a not-for-profit, local wholesale power cooperative that has provided dependable energy, some of the lowest rates in the nation and reliable infrastructure to its members for more than 70 years. We look forward to serving Dakota Energy and the rest of our members for generations to come.”