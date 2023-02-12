OFFICIALS and residents from Madison pose on the steps of the rotunda in the state Capitol with Gov. Kristi Noem. This took place during last Tuesday's Madison/DSU Host the Legislature event, which offered residents a chance to witness Capitol proceedings, have lunch with District 8 legislators and tour the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center.
For some, the happenings of the state Capitol may seem like a distant affair, something only seen through newspapers, television or online clips. Not everyone gets to witness the bustling legislative world up close, which is what makes Madison/DSU annual Host the Legislature event a unique offering from the city’s Chamber of Commerce.
Last Tuesday, participants loaded onto a bus in the Chamber’s parking lot for an all-day trip to Pierre for a chance to observe the work of state representatives and senators.
The trip also boasted opportunities to sit in on various committee meetings, tour the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center and speak with District 8 legislators Casey Crabtree and Tim Reisch.
Upon arrival, participants were given the choice between a self-guided tour of the Capitol building and a first-hand look at the proceedings of state committees. Guests were given five from which to choose, such as Agriculture and Natural Resources, Commerce and Energy as well as Local Government.
Though there wasn’t time to hear all of them, bills up for discussion included expanding the availability of emergency services in state parks and adding provisions to protect employees at warehouse distribution centers.
One of the highlights of the trip was an information-packed lunch with Crabtree and Reisch at the headquarters for the South Dakota High School Activities Association. Participants were able to ask questions on pending legislation, the state of long-term care in South Dakota, tax reductions and more.
Dakota State University President Dr. José-Marie Griffiths then offered an update on various DSU projects, like the plan to build a large research facility in Sioux Falls, which she said would serve as a booster for economic development across the state.
Additionally, the lunch featured a presentation from Travel South Dakota, formerly the South Dakota Tourism Board, which discussed the plethora of benefits tourism provides and their goal to make the state a Top Ten recreation destination in the coming years.
Back at the Capitol, guests were given extra time to explore its historical markers and engage with students from local colleges at the Student Research Poster Session. This event highlights student research projects, with DSU’s Ben Bowman serving as Madison’s representative.
Bowman was showcasing a modified key fob that allows him easy entry to a number of keyless lock systems through the manipulation of FM radio signals. He said that it works with garage doors, cars and could even be used to assist law enforcement due to its ability to shut off suspect vehicles.
After a while, it was time for the group to head for the Senate and House floors, but not before they captured a photo with Gov. Kristi Noem. The group then filed into the packed balconies, with Crabtree and Reisch introducing the people of Madison to the rest of the Legislature.
While participants couldn’t see the entire sessions, they were present for the passing of Crabtree’s Senate Bill 34 and Reisch’s House Bill 1098. The former will benefit the construction of DSU’s new athletic complex, while HB1098 raises juror compensation from $50 per day to $80.
The trip’s finale was a guided tour of the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, which kicked off with a greeting from Attorney General Marty Jackley. Throughout the tour, participants were shown the facility’s training areas, indoor shooting range, and DNA and ballistics testing labs.
Overall, the tour gave a detailed glimpse into the daily operations of criminal justice workers. The center itself is expansive, with high-tech equipment and dedicated staff, all of which was on full display for participants.
While it may only be for a single day, Madison/DSU Host the Legislature provides an opportunity for residents to experience how state government operates on a more personal level and grants insight into the various processes that allow the state to function.