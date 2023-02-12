Madison/DSU Host the Legislature

OFFICIALS and residents from Madison pose on the steps of the rotunda in the state Capitol with Gov. Kristi Noem. This took place during last Tuesday's Madison/DSU Host the Legislature event, which offered residents a chance to witness Capitol proceedings, have lunch with District 8 legislators and tour the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center.

 Submitted photo

For some, the happenings of the state Capitol may seem like a distant affair, something only seen through newspapers, television or online clips. Not everyone gets to witness the bustling legislative world up close, which is what makes Madison/DSU annual Host the Legislature event a unique offering from the city’s Chamber of Commerce.

Last Tuesday, participants loaded onto a bus in the Chamber’s parking lot for an all-day trip to Pierre for a chance to observe the work of state representatives and senators.