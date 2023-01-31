Caden DeVries racked up a lot of awards for his play on the gridiron this past fall for the Madison Bulldogs. The senior linebacker finished his final prep season with 102 tackles, and his play did not go unnoticed.
DeVries was named Madison’s defensive MVP this past season. On top of that, he earned first-team All-State honors, Academic All-State honors and All-Conference recognition.
The success he enjoyed during his senior season was a culmination of all of his hard work during the offseason. It paid off for DeVries as he recently committed to continue his football career at Dakota State University.
“Having the opportunity to play college football means the world to me,” DeVries said. “I love this sport, and I’m more than grateful to be able to play it after high school.”
A lot of factors led to Devries committing to his hometown college. A leading factor was the relationship that he has formed with DSU head football coach Josh Anderson.
“Coach Anderson and I have a very good relationship,” DeVries said.
“He knows my attitude, leadership and all around ‘greatness’ that isn’t expressed in my film. DSU is also in town, so I can stay close to my family.”
On the field, DeVries will be playing linebacker. In the classroom, he plans to major in business management. If time allows, he’s hoping to double major in education.