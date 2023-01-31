Caden

MADISON's Caden DeVries recently committed to Dakota State for football. 

 Submitted photo

Caden DeVries racked up a lot of awards for his play on the gridiron this past fall for the Madison Bulldogs. The senior linebacker finished his final prep season with 102 tackles, and his play did not go unnoticed.

DeVries was named Madison’s defensive MVP this past season. On top of that, he earned first-team All-State honors, Academic All-State honors and All-Conference recognition.