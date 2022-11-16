Lake County commissioners are expected to approve an updated resolution in support of the expansion of the Vermillion Basin Water Development District.
About four years ago, commissioners approved a resolution that would move portions of the county from the East Dakota Water Development District to the Vermillion Basin Water Development District. On Tuesday morning, representatives from both entities appeared before commissioners to update them on the plan’s progress and to gauge whether commissioners still support the plan.
Commissioners didn’t take official action at the meeting, but they did express interest in continuing with the plan and requested an updated resolution.
Brad Preheim, a representative for the Vermillion Basin Water Development District, told commissioners that since they approved that resolution in 2018, McCook County voters passed a referendum to be added to the VBWDD as well. The district currently includes only Turner and Clay counties. The district’s goal is to expand to include the majority of the Vermillion Watershed and include McCook, Kingsbury and portions of Miner and Lake counties.
McCook County’s referendum passed on Nov. 8 with 1,483 Yes votes to 750 No (66% Yes, 34% No).
“So now the plan is to just make sure everybody is still on board to annex over the portions of Lake, Kingsbury and Miner from East Dakota’s water development district to the Vermillion Basin Water Development District,” said Preheim.
East Dakota Manager/Treasurer Jay Gilbertson said that the portions of Lake County that would be part of the Vermillion Basin district include Wayne, Concord, Winfred, Clarno and Orland townships. He said that the mechanics of the process are “still a work in progress,” and that a special election will likely have to be held to create a board of directors.
Preheim and Gilbertson were expected to meet with commissioners in Kingsbury and Miner counties to update them on the plan. The two will continue to meet with state officials as the expansion plan will also need legislative approval.